Mumbai: Women dressing like men develop polycystic ovaries, claims college principal

Mumbai: Polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, a common gynaecological disease, occurs when women dress like men, Principal of Government Polytechnic College has said.

Swati Deshpande, Principal of the prominent college from Bandra in Mumbai, said, "I have heard theories on why girls suffer from PCODs (Polycystic Ovarian Diseases) at an early age. When they dress like men, they start thinking or behaving like them. There is a gender role reversal in their head. Due to this, the natural urge to reproduce diminishes right from a young age and therefore they suffer from problems like PCODs."

That was not all. Deshpande devised an innovative way to curb the menace of sexual harassment on campus - sexual segregation in the canteen - areas for boys and girls separated by a rope.

The college authorities have also been considering a 'suitable' uniform for the girl students, who currently wear the same white shirt and black trousers as the boys do.

To save the girls from ‘psychological’, and ‘hormonal’ imbalance, Swati Deshpande is considering allowing salwar kameez.

However, experts have not deemed her views as scientific.

Psychiatrist Anjali Chhabria said, "Girls do not suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) because of clothes. It is caused by hormonal imbalance."

Not considering sexual discrimination, which is too obvious to miss in this situation, Deshpande said the steps to segregate the students were taken since some of the female students complained of former students creating 'ruckus' and misbehaving with the girls.

One of the students told a news daily, "Authorities have been asking students to tie plaits for a while. They have informally asked us to not tuck shirts in, and now they plan to change the uniform. Most of us are opposed to the idea. It would be inconvenient to wear a salwar kameez in labs."