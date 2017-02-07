Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: Women dressing like men develop polycystic ovaries, claims college principal

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 7, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
The college has also been considering a 'suitable' uniform for the girl students, who currently wear the same uniform as the boys
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, a common gynaecological disease, occurs when women dress like men, Principal of Government Polytechnic College has said.

Swati Deshpande, Principal of the prominent college from Bandra in Mumbai, said, "I have heard theories on why girls suffer from PCODs (Polycystic Ovarian Diseases) at an early age. When they dress like men, they start thinking or behaving like them. There is a gender role reversal in their head. Due to this, the natural urge to reproduce diminishes right from a young age and therefore they suffer from problems like PCODs."

That was not all. Deshpande devised an innovative way to curb the menace of sexual harassment on campus - sexual segregation in the canteen - areas for boys and girls separated by a rope.

The college authorities have also been considering a 'suitable' uniform for the girl students, who currently wear the same white shirt and black trousers as the boys do.

To save the girls from ‘psychological’, and ‘hormonal’ imbalance, Swati Deshpande is considering allowing salwar kameez.

However, experts have not deemed her views as scientific.

Psychiatrist Anjali Chhabria said, "Girls do not suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) because of clothes. It is caused by hormonal imbalance."

Not considering sexual discrimination, which is too obvious to miss in this situation, Deshpande said the steps to segregate the students were taken since some of the female students complained of former students creating 'ruckus' and misbehaving with the girls.

One of the students told a news daily, "Authorities have been asking students to tie plaits for a while. They have informally asked us to not tuck shirts in, and now they plan to change the uniform. Most of us are opposed to the idea. It would be inconvenient to wear a salwar kameez in labs."

Tags: polycystic ovarian syndrome, swati deshpande, sexism, sexual segregation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart offers up to Rs 20,000 discount on Pixel, iPhone 6S

The new Google Pixel phone is displayed following a product event, in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)
 

5000mAh ZenFone 3S Max with Nougat launched for Rs 14,999

The USP of the ZenFone 3S Max is the massive 5000mAh battery, which is slated to give the user a maximum of 34 days on standby (4G) and up to 28 hours of talk or 25 hours of Wi-Fi browsing.
 

Video: Tennis player hits umpire in the eye with ball during Davis Cup

Arnaud Gabas was taken to hospital in Ottawa as a precaution after being left with bruising and swelling around his left eye, but no serious damage was found. (Photo: AP)
 

Sourav Ganguly lacked transparency in India-England ticket allocation: Biswarup Dey

Citing Lodha's verdict of transparency, Former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) treasurer Biswarup Dey in a letter to Sourav Ganguly stated:
 

Shahid Kapoor shares first glimpse of his angel Misha and it’s too adorable

The picture that Shahid shared on Instagram.
 

Concept video | The new Nokia P1 smartphone

The Nokia P1 will feature Sharp Aquos Xx3 smartphone design.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Finally the earthquake came’: Modi’s quake jab at Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along Indo-Pak border in Pathankot's Bamiyal

Security personnel at Pathankot airbase (Photo: AFP/File)

Lankan Navy arrests 10 TN fishermen, damages fishing equipments

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Coal scam: Court grants bail to ex-Coal Secretary H C Gupta, others

Representational image

Alleged ISI agent and prime suspect in Kanpur train accident held in Nepal

The Kanpur train derailment is one of the worst rail tragedies in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham