Jayalalithaa was friendly, cooperative, say doctors

Chennai: Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was fully interactive during here hospitalisation and had been very cooperative and friendly, Dr. Richard Beale, world renowned intensive care specialist, said.

Recalling his interaction with her with a smile he said, “We used to have little conversations about food, TV shows and my children.” Asked when the last time was when he spoke to her, Dr Beale replied he was not sure nor was he very certain about what exactly they spoke, though there were several issues they touched upon, even personal.

“Ms Jayalalithaa spoke to me about the food and TV programmes she liked, the rehabilitation; and my children,” he said. She mouthed words and used signs, he said. At one juncture, he told the Chief Minister, “I am in charge.” She quickly retorted, “No, I am in charge.” She also reportedly indicated that she did not wish to travel to London to be treated, an option that the doctors considered briefly but did not favour.

Dr. P. Balaji of Madras Medical College and K. Babu Abraham, critical care consultant of Apollo Hospitals who addressed the press conference along with Dr. Beale, said she was drowsy initially and interacted for a week and that when Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao visited her for the second time at the ICU, she gave him a thumbs up. “I met Ms Sasikala on a number of occasions. She was present much of the time. She was both a close friend and confidante of late Jayalalithaa. She was caring and supportive,” Dr. Beale replied when asked if he had met Ms. Sasikala.



Authorities were kept informed:



She had signed the election forms by affixing her thumb impression for nominating AIADMK candidates for elections to two seats and bypoll to one segment last year. She had interacted with the medical team. “I read out the forms. She understood and affixed her thumb impression as she was not in a position to sign due to swelling caused by administration of IV fluids,” Dr. Balaji added.

“It is true she got up and walked (in the ward room). After being on medication for long period she was woken up to take up physiotherapy,” they said and dismissed as untrue that her potassium levels had shot up.

“We have kept her relatives, state ministers, senior government officials and Ms V. K. Sasikala, who was by her side throughout involved in care and support, about the treatment being given…We meticulously planned the way treatment was provided to her,” they said. Even the report submitted by the AIIMS team to the Centre corroborated with the treatment given to Jayalalithaa, Dr. Balaji informed.

Recalling the day Dr. Beale said, “When this event (cardiac arrest) happened, I was informed. I was participating remotely. Could not join because of realities of travelling. I was surprised because it was out of the blue. The collapse especially when she was on road to recovery was shocking.” It was a medical decision to take her off ECMO and this was conveyed to the government.



Timing of media briefing:

Asked why such elaborate media briefing had not taken place during Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation, the doctors said “This one the government facilitated. We are doctors, not policy makers. this was obviously held to put an end to unending rumours and allegations over her demise,” they said.

“Why it was not chosen to do this earlier was not a question I would be able to answer,” Dr. Beale said and added that there were certain logistics issues such as his being able to undertake long journeys. “I was always willing to render help in this very special case. I was constantly monitoring from London,” the intensivist said.

Dr. Balaji claimed that regular updates were given to AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, Deputy Speaker Tambidurai and the then chief secretary.



Her treatment cost Rs 5.5 crore

The entire cost of treatment provided to Jayalalithaa ranged between `5 and `5.5 crore. The bill has been handed over to the family and they will make the payment,” Dr. Balaji said. The doctors said it was not usual to take pictures or publish private details of patients and in this case a high profile personality and hence none was made public. This would be an intrusion on her privacy, Dr. Beale argued. He added that sedation did not prevent her from interacting to some extent and sedation was given to her only to relieve pain but was gradually reduced.



She was embalmed:



Dr Sudha Seshan, director of anatomy at Madras Medical college, and her team who carried out the embalming procedure on Jayalalithaa, said, embalming was done post-midnight after her death was announced. “In the cases of VIP death, the body is generally placed for public viewing and hence embalming is done. There were only ecchymotic spots when embalming was done. There were no abnormal marks or pokes on her face,” she said.

Dr. Beale further added that Jayalalithaa did not undergo any amputation or transplant. On concerns raised over marks on her face, he said, “critically ill patients can have some marks on their cheeks.”