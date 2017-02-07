Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 5 mothers die while delivering babies at Niloufer hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 3:55 am IST
Families blame hospital for negligence during C-section.
The deaths occurred between January 28 and February 4 this year. (Representational image)
 The deaths occurred between January 28 and February 4 this year. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: In the course of just one week, five mothers died while delivering their babies at Niloufer Hospital, a shocking statistic that points to medical negligence of some kind.

All the women underwent C-section surgeries, after which there was severe bleeding in some cases. The deaths occurred between January 28 and February 4 this year.

On Health Minister Dr Laxma Reddy's orders, the director of medical education, Dr M Ramani, went to the hospital to take stock of the situation.

She said that a three-member team consisting of Dr Deep Raj Singh, Dr Rani and Dr Pratibha would look into all the issues that might have caused infection, such as quality of the drugs, checking of blood samples, hygiene in the operation theatre etc.

The family members of the women, who held a protest near the hospital, alleged that they had to buy blood from outside after doctors at Niloufer told them to do so as some of the women were anaemic.

When asked about this, DME Ramani said that blood is available at the hospital, but she will look into the allegations made by the concerned families.

Deaths puncture hospital claims of safe deliveries
It's not difficult to believe the allegation of the families of the women that medical negligence caused their deaths.

At the same hospital, a piece of cotton was left inside a mother's body last year after she underwent a C-section. Her health deteriorated rapidly and she was rushed to Osmania Hospital, where scans revealed the negligence of the Niloufer hospital doctors, according to sources. Fortunately, the patient survived in this instance.

The government insists on institutional deliveries as being safer, but the condition of public hospitals continues to be abysmal since such a tiny percentage of GDP is invested in public health. Boasts about doing great things for women also sound hollow when maternal mortality rates continue to be high.

Tags: niloufer hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The Niloufer Hospital has suspended all surgeries following concern over paediatric sanitation.

Niloufer Hospital: All surgeries suspended on hygiene woes

The staff at the hospital is hand-in-glove with blood banks and they direct patients’ relatives to procure blood.
07 Feb 2017 1:49 AM
The Niloufer Children’s Hospital is facing complaints from the families of five pregnant women who died in a month’s time.

Filthy premises add to Niloufer Hospital’s woes

The Niloufer Children’s Hospital is facing complaints from the families of five pregnant women who died in a month’s time.
07 Feb 2017 1:44 AM
It turns out that no post mortem was done of the bodies of five women—Farha Fatima, Nusrat Begum, Bushra Begum, Anusha and Reena – all who had died after C-section.

Niloufer Hospital: Staff tried to do away with post-mortem

Five deaths in a weekduring the caesarean surgeries at the hospital came as a shock to many.
07 Feb 2017 1:40 AM
20-year-old Nusrat Begum’s baby being bottle fed by her sister Farzana Begum. (Photo: DC)

Niloufer Children’s Hospital orders probe into C-section death

Kin seek state’s help in raising victim’s son.
07 Feb 2017 1:37 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘My vote is not for you’: Chennai rapper’s song on Sasikala as TN CM goes viral

Chennai musician Sofia Ashraf
 

US woman kicked off flight for showing ‘too much cleavage’

Brenda, the passenger who claimed that she was deboarded because of her cleavage. (Photo: Twitter | @theGrio)
 

Angry batsman kills Bangladesh teen after on-field fight

Clashes are common over cricket in Bangladesh, where the sport is taken seriously even at village level. (Photo: AFP)
 

Online porn cited as reason by 11-year-old in UK who raped other children

This comes at a time when UK is trying to restrict access to porn (Photo: AFP)
 

As Sasikala prepares to take the reins, #TNSaysNoToSasi, #RIPTN trend on Twitter

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala (Photo: File)
 

Beware! You could be dating a scammer online

Behind the guise of that sweet-sounding woman may actually be a man — a beardy cybercriminal who only wanted to get your phone number to scam you. (All images are for representational use only - Credits/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over Rs 5 cr spent on Jaya's treatment at Apollo Hospital, doctors reveal

Burial spot were AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa was laid to rest. (Photo: PTI)

BJP's Vijayvargiya stirs row, compares Oppn unity to 'pack of dogs'

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo: PTI)

Assam: MLA suspended for using Facebook live to telecast his assembly speech

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Photo: Facebook)

Jaya's legs were not amputated, were intact until the end: Doctor

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

If not in India, will Ram Temple be constructed in Pakistan: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham