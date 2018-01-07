search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not shooting whistle-blowers: UIDAI covers up after FIR on journalist

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RWITI ROY
Published Jan 7, 2018, 8:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
The UIDAI mentioned in its statement that the FIR was not launched for exposing the breach, but for unauthorised access.
The journalist had exposed how an online racket was selling personal Aadhaar details of individuals for nominal amounts. (Photo: File)
 The journalist had exposed how an online racket was selling personal Aadhaar details of individuals for nominal amounts. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Unique Identification Data Authority of India (UIDAI) on Sunday released a statement clarifying its stand on lodging an FIR on The Tribune reporter Rachana Khair earlier in the day.

Khair, The Tribune journalist had exposed how an online racket was selling personal Aadhaar details of individuals for nominal amounts, was mentioned in the FIR lodged by UIDAI.

 

The complaint also names people who were involved in this online racket.

However, the Editor's Guild of India promptly condemned the action taken by the UIDAI. 

"It is clearly meant to browbeat a journalist whose investigation on the matter was of great public interest. It is unfair, unjustified and a direct attack on the freedom of the press," the Guild said in a statement.

The UIDAI's clarification statement says, its intention was not to target the media in any way.

(Photo: Twitter/@UIDAI)(Photo: Twitter/@UIDAI)

(Photo: Twitter/@UIDAI)(Photo: Twitter/@UIDAI)

Again denying the alleged data breach, the UIDAI mentioned in its statement that the FIR was not launched for exposing the breach, but for unauthorised access.

"UIDAI respects free speech including the Freedom of Press and Media...However UIDAI's act of filing an FIR with full details should not be viewed as UIDAI targetting the media or the whistle-blowers or 'shooting the messengers,'" the statement read.

To substantiate its argument, the authority also said that it had narrated the entire chain of events to the police in the FIR and the reporter's name was mentioned in context.

The UIDAI cited the example of the Supreme Court's 2014 verdict in the Rajiv Prasad versus CBI case to state that a person's guilt or innocence is not asserted by the presence of their name in an FIR but only after a police probe and a trial.

Tags: aadhaar card, uidai, uidai fir against journalist, biometric details
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ketchup sachet found piercing intestine of woman diagnosed for bowel disease

The procedure led to the discovery of pieces of plastic packaging coming from a sachet of Heinz tomato ketchup (Photo: AP)
 

Doctors recommend spicy food and loose clothes to avoid cold hands and feet

Not being able to warm up quickly after coming home from the cold and noticing changes in skin colour can mean something far more serious (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)
 

Democracy needed me: Indian-American woman to run for US Congress

Ms Miller, 53, is currently a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for which she first elected in 2010. (Photo: Facebook/ @ArunaMillerForCongress)
 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If supporter of Hindutva, is it right to back beef eating: Adityanath asks K'taka CM

Adityanath, who arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday night, earlier in the day also met Nirmalananda Swami in Adichunchanagiri Math. (Photo: PTI | File)

DDCA case: AAP leader Ashutosh fined Rs 10k for 'trying to derail court proceedings'

The court said that the AAP leader moved the application even though he did not have even a 'slight discomfiture in English'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Give Air India at least 5 yrs to revive: Parliament panel's draft report

The panel is also understood to have concluded that the equity infusion in the national carrier, as part of the turnaround plan (TAP), was made on a 'piece meal basis'. (Representational image)

Can't live in fear: Locals along LoC cry foul amid repeated ceasefire violations

'Pakistan is firing again and again in this area. We are not able to work. I would like to appeal to the government to take some immediate step to stop this firing,' said a local. (Photo: ANI)

Govt open to suggestions to cleanse political funding: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said the choice has now to be 'consciously' made between the existing system of substantial cash donations involving unclean money and other transparent options like cheque, online transactions or electoral bonds. (Photo: PTT/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham