Nation, Current Affairs

Madras High Court dismisses petition to confer Bharat Ratna on Jayalalithaa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2017, 5:58 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 6:05 am IST
Narrating her cinema career right from her first movie to the last film, Ramesh in his petition submitted that Jaya had bagged several awards.
Madras High Court
 Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras high court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation, which sought a direction to the Union government to confer Bharat Ratna award on former Chief Minister late J.Jayalalithaa.

Dismissing the PIL filed by Tamil Nadu Centre for Public Interest Litigation represented by its managing trustee K.K.Ramesh, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M.Sundar said, "The award of Bharat Ratna to any person falls within the domain of the executive function and it is not for the court to issue directions as to who should be given the award or not".

 Narrating her cinema career right from her first movie to the last film, Ramesh in his petition submitted that Jayalalithaa had bagged several awards including Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress.

Similarly, narrating her political career, Ramesh submitted that Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for five times. Her first aim was to solve humble problem of poor people. Hence, she consulted the officials and opened Amma canteen at a very lowest price, and Amma medical aids and gave different schemes particularly she gave free sanitary napkins to the female students all over the state and gave laptops and cycles and free foods and also cattle to land less poor agriculturists and also she waived the agriculture loans of farmers. Therefore, she was by the public and for the public. She cared the people as a mother. So she was called as Amma by the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Tags: madras high court, late jayalalithaa, bharat ratna award
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. Here we take a look at some of the key moments of his life.

Om Puri: Life and times of the acclaimed actor
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted by paparazzi at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Aditya-Shraddha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
The team of upcoming film 'Kaabil' launched the song 'Mon Amour' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami get grooving while launching dance song from Kaabil
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a prayer meet for late Bollywood producer Abis Rizvi who was killed in the recent terror attack at a nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars pay their respects to Abis Rizvi at prayer meet
Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Govinda were seen at the Lions Awards that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Tiger, Govinda, other stars flaunt impressive style at awards show
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday.

Shraddha, Aditya have a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

So cool! Shah Rukh Khan's adorable little AbRam gets his own tree house

The tree house has been designed by Sabu Cyrill.
 

Amitabh Bhattacharya lifted lines from my song in SRK’s Zaalima, slams KRK
 

Yuvraj Singh 'given a new chance', makes a comeback to Team India

We should appreciate how Yuvraj Singh has played in domestic cricket, said chief selector MSK Prasad. (Photo: AFP)
 

IRCTC to launch new App for faster booking of tickets

IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect App next week .
 

Lovebirds Virat and Anushka warm up in each other’s jackets

Virat and Anushka enjoyed their leisure time in the chilly weather of Uttrakhand
 

MS Dhoni named India A skipper for 1st warm-up game against England

MS Dhoni is the best guy to look after the youngsters, he is a captain by nature, said MSK Prasad, the chief selector of Indian team, while explaining the decision to ask Dhoni, who recently stepped down from India’s ODI and T20 captaincy, to lead India A in the first warm-up game against England. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goa pols: After exiting govt, MGP seals pre-poll deal with RSS rebel

State Factories and Broilers minister Dipak Dhavalikar. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Govt unveils 'Good Samaritan Policy' to help accident victims

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget is for country, not state specific: Naidu slams Oppn

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

My entry into politics can't be stopped: Jaya's niece Deepa Jayakumar

Deepa, niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: File)

Justice Katju tenders apology to SC for questioning Soumya rape case verdict

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham