Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission seeks Centre's reply on Oppn plea to postpone budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 7, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 9:25 am IST
The Election Commission of India has written a letter to Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha.
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha's reply on the plea of Opposition parties seeking postponement of the budget presentation date.

According to an Indian Express report, the ECI has written a letter to Sinha on the issue and has asked him to respond to the plea by January 10. The ECI is believed to have asked the Centre to explain why it wants to advance the budget session for it to take an informed decision on the matter.

The Budget session of the Parliament will begin from February 1 if the government has its way.

The session is being advanced as the government wants early allocation of funds for various schemes-- from April 1, the beginning of the financial year.

Opposition leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), DMK, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) visited the Election Commission Thursday to protest the Union Budget date, as it was being announced before the Assembly elections in five states.

The Opposition requested the EC to ensure that the Budget is held after polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - conclude on March 8.

“Populist measures could be taken in the Budget, so a just and fair election cannot be held,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said after meeting EC officials.

“We demand that the Budget be presented after March 8, which is when polling for elections will be over,” he added.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, two-phase polling in Manipur and one-phase polling each in the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa respectively.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said that the counting of votes in all the five states will take place on March 11.

Tags: election commission, budget, opposition, polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)

Ensure Budget is presented after polls, Oppn tells Election Commission

The Opposition claims that holding the Budget before Assembly polls could help the government influence voters.
05 Jan 2017 11:14 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Finance Ministry seeks Twitterati vote on focus of Budget 2017-18

People can exercise their voting option on the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Finance.
06 Jan 2017 7:33 PM

Business Gallery

It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yuvraj Singh deletes ‘yeah baby’ tweet after picked in Indian side for England series

Yuvraj Singh made a comeback to India’s ODI side after three years after the MSK Prasad-led selection panel picked him for the series against England. (Photo: PTI)
 

CES 2017: Hanson Robotics brings Albert Einstein back to life

The robot recognizes your voice and responds to your questions. It also can offer weather updates and recite facts about famous people.
 

In emotional farewell speech, Michelle Obama praises diversity

US First lady Michelle Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

India eyes undersea tour

India plans to manufacture an undersea submersible vehicle by 2019 to join explore deep ocean.
 

So cool! Shah Rukh Khan's adorable little AbRam gets his own tree house

The tree house has been designed by Sabu Cyrill.
 

Amitabh Bhattacharya lifted lines from my song in SRK’s Zaalima, slams KRK
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rose Valley Scam: CBI jointly grills TMC MPs, Tapas Pal sent to jail

Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal.

Goa pols: After exiting govt, MGP seals pre-poll deal with RSS rebel

State Factories and Broilers minister Dipak Dhavalikar. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Govt unveils 'Good Samaritan Policy' to help accident victims

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget is for country, not state specific: Naidu slams Oppn

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

My entry into politics can't be stopped: Jaya's niece Deepa Jayakumar

Deepa, niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham