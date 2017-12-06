search on deccanchronicle.com
Unlike Narendrabhai, I am human, make mistakes: Rahul jibes at Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 6, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Realising his mistake soon after, Rahul deleted the tweet and posted a fresh one with corrections.
Shooting off a seventh question at Modi, Gandhi on Tuesday aggressively highlighted the difference in rates as they existed in 2014 when general elections were last held, and rates as they exist or prevail now in 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Shooting off a seventh question at Modi, Gandhi on Tuesday aggressively highlighted the difference in rates as they existed in 2014 when general elections were last held, and rates as they exist or prevail now in 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress President-to-be Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday admitted to committing an embarrassing mathematical faux pax with regard to prices of essential commodities even as he took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a new tweet on Wednesday.

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," Rahul tweeted.

 

Shooting off a seventh question at Modi, blaming the Prime Minister for the price rise of essential items like cooking gas, vegetables and fuel, Gandhi on Tuesday aggressively highlighted the difference in rates as they existed in 2014 when general elections were last held, and rates as they exist or prevail now in 2017.

Presenting the data on gas cylinders, Gandhi said that cost of one cylinder in 2014 was Rs 414, whereas in 2017, it had gone up to Rs 742. Thereafter, instead of saying that there had been an increase of 79 percent, the Nehru-Gandhi scion erroneously mentioned it as a 179 percent increase.

That was not all! He followed it up by saying that price of pulses had risen by 177 percent instead of 77 percent, the price of tomatoes had gone up by 285 percent instead of 185 percent, that of onions had gone up by 200 percent instead of 100 percent, that of milk had gone up by 131 percent instead of 31 percent and the price of diesel had gone up by 113 percent instead of 13 percent.

Realising his mistake soon after, Rahul deleted the tweet and posted a corrected one.

Keeping the Gujarat polls in mind, which presently experts and pundits are saying is running neck-to-neck, Gandhi has been shooting off a series of questions at the Prime Minister and demanding that he give accountable answers to each one of them.

The former has also asked the latter to come clean and stop his charade of the BJP and Centre claiming that development has only taken place in Gujarat and in other parts of the country under its direction.

