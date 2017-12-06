search on deccanchronicle.com
India successfully test-fires Akash missile with home-made radio frequency seeker

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2017, 11:05 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 11:05 am IST
The missile can target aircraft flying at 18 km altitude and has a range of 30 km.
Surface-to-air missile 'Akash' was launched on Tuesday from the Launch Complex-III at ITR Chandipur in Odisha against target Banshee. (Photo: ANI)
 Surface-to-air missile 'Akash' was launched on Tuesday from the Launch Complex-III at ITR Chandipur in Odisha against target Banshee. (Photo: ANI)

Chandipur (Odisha): Surface-to-air missile 'Akash' on Tuesday was successfully test fired for the first time with a home-made radio frequency seeker against target Banshee.

The missile was launched from the Launch Complex-III at ITR Chandipur in Odisha, at 1:38 pm, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

 

"The missile can target aircraft flying at 18 km altitude and has a range of 30 km. The radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems along the coast have tracked and monitored all the health parameters of the missile," the statement read.

"With this success, India has achieved the capability of making any type of surface-to-air missile," the statement added.

The launch operations were witnessed by Director General (Missiles), DRDO and Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri (SA to RM) Dr. G Satheesh Reddy; Director DRDL, MSR Prasad; Program Director, G Chandra Mouli; Director ITR, Dr. BK Das and other top DRDO scientists.

Tags: akash missile, banshee, akash missile test fired
Location: India, Odisha




