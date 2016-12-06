Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa funeral: Leader’s body at Rajaji Hall for public to pay tributes

Followers throng for last glimpse of Jayalalithaa; National flag draped over casket carrying leader’s body.
Body of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Chennai: The mortal remains of AIADMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa were kept at Rajaji Hall at the sprawling Omandurar Estate on the arterial Anna Salai on Tuesday morning for public to pay last respects.

Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa’s body was taken to her ‘Veda Nilayam’ residence in Poes Garden from where it was taken to Rajaji Hall, where hundreds and thousands of supporters queued up to have a last glimpse of their 'Puratchi Thalaivi Amma' (Revolutionary Leader Amma).

As the casket carrying the body of six-time chief minister was placed on the steps of Rajaji Hall, in the heart of the city off arterial Anna Salai, four Army men covered it with the national Tricolour.

It may be recalled that the bodies of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj and her mentor M G Ramachandran were kept at the same venue for public viewing.

Jayalalithaa supporters

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his ministerial colleagues, MPs and MLAs and senior state government officials were among the first to pay homage to Jayalalithaa, who passed away at the Apollo Hospitals here at 11.30 last night after waging a grim battle for life since her hospitalisation on September 22.

Her long time confidante Sasikala Natarajan is by her side. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu also paid his last respect.

Security has been beefed up at the venue where people lined up to bid a tearful adieu to their 'Amma' (mother) as the 68-year-old leader was fondly called.

Cries of "Amma" rent the air as the public filed past taking a last glimpse of their beloved leader from a distance away from the stairs, where the Tamil Nadu Ministers were seen seated.

The funeral will take place at 4.30 pm at the Dr MGR Memorial site off Marina beach, the state government said in an official communication.

Jayalalithaa, the charismatic six-time Chief Minister who ruled the political arena and Tamil cinema world alike for decades on end, died at the Apollo Hospitals here on late Monday night, plunging Tamil Nadu and AIADMK, into a political crisis.

Jayalalithaa, 68, breathed her last at the ICU of the hospital at 11.30 pm where she was admitted on September 22, despite efforts to sustain her revival, the Apollo Hospitals said.

