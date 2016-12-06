Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa’s death: Is December a fateful month for Tamil Nadu?

AIADMK founder MGR died on December 24, 1987 and his protégé Jayalalithaa breathed her last yesterday evening.
AIADMK founder and charismatic actor-turned politician MGR with his protégé Jayalalithaa. (File photo)
Chennai: December seems to be jinxed for Tamil Nadu as it witnessed yet another major loss with AIADMK supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa joining a list of iconic leaders whose end came in the last month of the year.

While AIADMK founder and charismatic actor-turned politician MGR died on December 24, 1987, his protégé Jayalalithaa breathed her last yesterday (December 5), in a tragic coincidence of their end coming in the same month.

Both leaders had also gone through prolonged period of illness before their end came.

C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor General of India, passed away on December 25, 1972 while rationalist leader "Periyar" E V Ramasamy died on December 24, 1972, both aged 94.

Nature too had played havoc with citizens of the state in the last month of the year.

The killer tsunami of 2004 struck on December 26, while the torrential unprecedented downpour in December 2015 left a scar in the minds of many harried citizens of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvallore and Thoothukudi.

