 LIVE !  :  Mortal remains of Jayalalithaa being taken from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach for final rites. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) Thousands throng Chennai beach as Jaya’s cortege reaches MGR memorial
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa changed face of Dravidian politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N RAVIKUMAR
Published Dec 6, 2016, 4:05 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 5:02 pm IST
The AIADMK leader was at the helm for over a quarter of a century.
Late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa
 Late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa

Chennai: Decimating the DMK in the 1991 Assembly elections, J Jayalalithaa fondly referred to by her followers as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ changed the face of the Dravidian politics which was centred around anti-Brahminism, rationalism and Tamil nationalism. But, like any other successful political leader, she stuck the to the law of dialectics which states nothing except change is permanent, shifting her stand on key issues, finally leaning towards Tamil sentiments on some of the key issues.

She became the first leader of the Dravidian movement to visit temples, openly and her partymen followed suit taking part in all kinds of rituals, poojas and yagnas, considered alien to the ideology of the movement’s founder E.V.R. Periyar.

When her mentor MGR visited the Kollur Mookambiga temple, he kept it a private affair, besides explaining that he visited the temple, since his mother Sathya was a devotee of the Goddess.  But, Jayalalithaa who faced scathing attacks from her detractors and staunch loyalists of rationalist ideology remained uncompromising on her beliefs, which she never attempted to conceal from public eye.

When DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin followed Jayalalithaa’s path and visited temples before the 2016 Assembly elections, following with an explanation that 90 per cent of people in DMK are Hindus, there was no criticism from anywhere.. Such a declaration would have been impossible in Dravidian politics, before the advent of Jayalalithaa, but Stalin’s visit did not attract any resentment and accepted as a routine affair.

As far as Tamil nationalist rhetoric is concerned, there were two phases in Jayalalithaa’s political career. The Eelam rhetoric was put in the backburner in her first two terms in power. Her fierce anti-LTTE stand after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi pushed the DMK to total silence on the Lankan Tamils issue, which was pushed to smaller players.

When Jayalalithaa brought a resolution seeking extradition of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran in 2002, the DMK did not vote against it and stayed neutral, marking a big shift in Dravidian politics known for its Tamil nationalist fervour..

However, after the end of the Lankan military offensive in May 2009, she shifted her stand following widespread sympathy for the civilian casualties. She used the Mullivaikkal massacre as a whip to flay the DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and take away the aura of  champion of Tamils from her arch rival. After coming to power in 2011, she appropriated some of the demands made by Tiger supporters and passed a series of resolutions against the island government, including referendum on separate Tamil Eelam and international probe into the war
crimes.

The political culture too underwent a drastic transformation with loyalty to leadership turning into the most preferred criteria than ideological commitment. The party leaders vied with one another to show their loyalty through their body language, sycophancy and derogatory attacks on opponents.

The DMK partially took a leaf from the rival’s book, taking Dravidian politics to the rock bottom of personality politics. The reservation politics of Dravidian parties never underwent a change after Jayalalithaa’s dominance, as she herself followed the advice of DK leader K. Veeramani to protect the 50 per cent reservation for backward communities, earning the title of ‘Samooga Needhi Katha Veeranganai’.

She was described as the evolution of Dravidian movement by the DK, the pioneer of the anti-Brahmin movement. In the Dravidian movement, which had its roots in the anti-Brahminical moorings of the Justice Party, she went on to emerge and remain the unchallenged head of one of its key mass movements, impacting and transforming the Dravidian politics of her time.

Tags: jayalalithaa death, dmk president m. karunanidhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday and several stars from the film industry made an appearance at the bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars look elegant as they arrive for Manish Malhotra's bash
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped as they arrived to celebrate fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come down to celebrate Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hosted the Star Screen Awards and had the audience in splits with their hilarious antics. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Alia, Sushant and most of B'wood bedazzle at Star Screen Awards
A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Newly-married Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech do bhangra at Goa airport

Yuvraj Singh got married Hazel Keech as per the Hindu rituals in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
 

People identifying as asexual also have sexual fantasies: study

The study open doors for more exploration on the subject (Photo: AFP)
 

Nude selfies used as collateral for Chinese loans

A 10-gigabyte file posted on the internet exposed the personal details of more than 160 young women who were asked to provide the explicit material to secure money through online lending platform Jiedaibao. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

Woman's inspiring tale of rebuilding her life after losing husband in terror attack

It took me many months to recover — from seeing his body to realising that I had lost my partner forever (Photo: Facebook)
 

Take a tour inside the gold and glamorous birthday bash of Manish Malhotra!

The star-studded birthday bash has been the talk of the town since news of Karan Johar planning a themed party for Manish broke.
 

Kamal Haasan receives flak for his sharp tweet on Jayalalithaa's death

Kamal Haasan with J Jayalalithaa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I had a crush on Shammi Kapoor: Candid interview where Jayalalithaa bared her soul

Renowned celebrity Simi Garewal and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: Video grab)

Video: Modi pay respects to Jayalalithaa; consoles sobbing Sasikala, Panneerselvam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata unable to attend Jaya's funeral, sends TMC MPs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala: From video store owner to Jayalalithaa's unwavering shadow

AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI/file)

President’s plane develops technical snag mid-air on way to Jaya’s funeral

President Pranab Mukherjee
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham