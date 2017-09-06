Nation, Current Affairs

Hundreds stuck inside Lucknow Metro on maiden commercial run

There were no lights and no air-conditioning either when the train stopped for nearly one hour near Mavaiya.
Stuck passengers, commuting in Lucknow Metro on its maiden commercial run, were taken out from the back through the emergency exit(Photo: Twitter | @yadavakhilesh)
 Stuck passengers, commuting in Lucknow Metro on its maiden commercial run, were taken out from the back through the emergency exit(Photo: Twitter | @yadavakhilesh)

Lucknow: Hundreds of passengers were stuck inside the Lucknow Metro for over an hour due to a technical snag on Wednesday, the first day of its commercial run, officials said.

There were no lights and no air-conditioning either when the train stopped near Mavaiya.

Passengers, excited about their first trip on the much-awaited metro, were stuck till a team of the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) came to their rescue.

The passengers were taken out from the back through the emergency exit.

"There was some fault in this traction and we are working on it. All trains are plying on the other parallel track," an LMRC official said.

Read: Yogi, Akhilesh engage in Twitter war to claim credit for Lucknow Metro

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had jointly inaugurated the maiden run of the Lucknow Metro with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Governor Ram Naik was also present on the occasion.

The 8.5-km 'priority corridor' runs from Transport Nagar to Charbagh in the city. 

