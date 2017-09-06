Anybody who speaks against BJP-RSS ideology is silenced: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the murder of senior journalist in Bengaluru and said anybody who speaks against the ideology of BJP-RSS is pressured, beaten, attacked and even murdered.

“No one can suppress the truth. The RSS and BJP ideology is trying to suppress the truth but this cannot happen in India,” Gandhi said.

Senior Kannada journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views against Hindutva politics, was killed on the doorstep of her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as "skilled Hindutva politician". Whatever Modi speaks has two meanings, one for his base and another for the world, he said.