 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli has failed to produce in the last two matches, with scores 3 and 11 not looking good for the visitors.(Photo: AP) Live Cricket Score, WI vs Ind, 5th ODI: WI win toss and bat, both teams unchanged
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Want to move from paper to implementation: SC on pro-farmer policies

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
However, the apex court admitted that the Union Government is doing good work but farmers' suicide cases are increasing by the day.
The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed deep concern over the farmers' suicides in India and said that now time has come to move from paper to the implementation of the pro-farmer policies.

However, the apex court admitted that the Union Government is doing good work but suicide cases of farmers are increasing day by day.

The court was hearing the appeal, filed by NGO 'Citizens Resource and Action and Initiative' on issues related to farmers in Gujarat.

The apex court said that the government has come up with good schemes for farmers including crop insurance and PMKSY (Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana), but these need to be implemented properly.

"We want to move from paper to implementation,'' the court observed.

The Supreme Court, however, agreed to the Centre's view that "the issue of farmer suicide can't be dealt effectively overnight".

The Centre sought a year's time for showing effective results of its various schemes, including crop insurance.

The bench advised the Centre to take views of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves in formulating measures to deal with the issue of farmer suicides and fixed the PIL for hearing after six months.

While hearing the PIL in January, the Supreme Court had expanded the scope of the PIL from Gujarat to pan India and batted for the comprehensive national policy to protect farmers.  

Tags: farmer protests, farmer suicides, supreme court, pro-farmer policies
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

He'll have to talk about nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor on cousin Aadar Jain

Ranbir Kapoor snapped with cousin Aadar Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Now, hyperlink stories on Snapchat

The latest Snapchat update also brings on-demand geofilters, which was recently unveiled in late June. (Representational image)
 

NASA’s first asteroid deflection mission enters design phase

The target for DART is an asteroid that will have a distant approach to Earth in October 2022, and then again in 2024. (Image: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP wants Mamata to resign; sets up team to review violence-hit areas

Earlier, Mamata had appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: More than 21,000 additional forces deployed ahead of Wani’s anniversary

jammu and Kashmir, burhan wani, security forces, jammu and Kashmir, crpf, unrest in Kashmir valley, Amaranth Yatra, Burhan Wani's first death anniversary, hizbul mujahideen, burhan wani’s death, hizbul commander dies. (Representational Image)

Centre contributing generously for Odisha’s development: Amit Shah in Odisha

A statement said Amit Shah went to many homes, where he met people from different social and economic strata, and urged them to support the BJP. (Photo: Amit Shah/Twitter)

TMC maligns guv's office to divert attention from WB communal violence: BJP

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya (Photo: PTI)

After China 'cancels' Modi-Xi G20 meet, India says 'we didn't ask for one'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham