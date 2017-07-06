Nation, Current Affairs

Talks can solve Sikkim row: India asks Chinese troops to not come forward

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 8:17 am IST
MoS Defence said China is approaching towards Bhutanese territory. This is our security concern and this is our stand.
China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past 19 days (Representational Image)
New Delhi: The border standoff between armies of India and China at the Sikkim sector can be resolved diplomatically and Chinese soldiers should leave the Bhutanese territory to reduce tension in the area, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said on Wednesday.

"I think the issue can be resolved at the diplomatic level. The Chinese troops should stay where they were earlier. China is approaching towards Bhutanese territory. We want them not to come forward. This is our security concern and this is our stand. Bhutan's King had yesterday given a statement that Chinese (troops) are entering into its territory. This tension can be resolved at the diplomatic level. Across the table we can solve all the problems," Bhamre said.

Bhamre's comments came on a day China accused India of "trampling" on the principles of the Panchsheel pact and demanded that India "correct its mistakes" by pulling back its troops immediately.

Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui had on Tuesday said China had ruled out a compromise in the military standoff with India and put the onus on New Delhi to resolve the "grave" situation.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past 19 days after a Chinese army's construction party came to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the area. Bhutan, however, has no diplomatic ties with China and it is supported militarily and diplomatically by India.

On the standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs had said India was "deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India".

Tags: sikkim standoff, india-china border dispute, doka la, indian army, chinese army, minister of state for defence, subhash bhamre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Since the standoff on June 6, Chinese media have carried several pieces blaming India for escalating border tension. In picture: India China border (Credit: AFP/Representational)

Sikkim standoff: May issue travel alert for citizens visiting India, says China

An article in the Global Times called on Chinese firms to reduce their investments in India in view of the tension.
05 Jul 2017 9:34 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang (File Photo)

Road not in tri-junction, India misleading public: China on Sikkim row

India has earlier expressed concern about the road, as it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to north-eastern states.
05 Jul 2017 3:08 PM
