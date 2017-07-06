Nation, Current Affairs

Osmania General Hospital drains spew biomedical toxins into River Musi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jul 6, 2017, 4:03 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 4:22 am IST
Report found body fat, blood in the hospitals drains that join city’s sewers.
The present practice of dumping untreated hospital waste of various categories is a huge health hazard. Musi River could become a breeding ground for super bugs.
 The present practice of dumping untreated hospital waste of various categories is a huge health hazard. Musi River could become a breeding ground for super bugs.

Hyderabad: A report prepared by a Human Rights Forum team for the principle secretary, health, has given a detailed account of how untreated liquid biomedical pollutants at the Osmania General Hospital are being flushed down the city’s drains that run through colonies. It causes severe risks to the environment including pollution of surface, ground, and drinking water sources.

HRF president Dr Babu Rao, a former chief scientist, who worked on the report said, “We have pin-pointed a number of plastic bags containing human anatomical waste (yellow bags) lying in the open space outside a locked room of OGH. We also saw that there were two bundles of post-mortem linen on the side of the road leading to the mortuary.” The main concern, the report said, were the choked drains adjacent to the old OGH mortuary, where body liquid from unclaimed bodies after the postmortem was discharged into an open drain outside the building. The drain was filled with plastic bags that carry the waste. “One can find body fat and blood in the drain,” it said.

The report found unattended waste in the building adjacent to the mortuary. “The sewer line from the mortuary joins the hospital sewer that in turn joins the municipal sewer outside the OGH premises. OGH sewers are now open due to the laying of a road and they are not leak-proof. If the sewer does not lead to a treatment facility, an on-site retention system with treatment will be necessary before wastewater is discharged,” it said.

Certain types of biomedical pollutants are known to be bioactive even at low concentrations and are not degradable. These can have short—and long-term effects on the environment and human health. With OGH drains joining city sewers that empty into the Musi River, there is a real-time danger if this situation persists, he said. “In the backdrop of Hyderabad becoming the origin for development of several multi-drug resistant bacteria as the recently published joint study by several German institutes reveals, the present practice of dumping untreated hospital waste of various categories is a huge health hazard. Musi River could become a breeding ground for super bugs,” Dr Babu Rao said.

A letter criticising the apathy of OGH was written by former Union secretary Dr E.A.S. Sarma to the chief secretary, and the principal secretary, health. The department has not yet questioned the OGH authorities.

Tags: osmania general hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YRF launches Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, Twitter loses it over nepotism jokes!

YRF’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday unveiled a series of posters as they launched the new duo, Aadar and Anya Singh.
 

China's Xiaomi, Nokia sign patent deal

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker. (Representational image)
 

One blood, two contrasting fortunes: Jasprit Bumrah's grandad lives in poverty at 84

Blood is thicker than water for Jasprit's grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah. (Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Umesh Yadav draws ire of fans for posting bizarre picture on Instagram

Umesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre picture on Instagram, of himself holding two massive lobsters upside down. (Photo: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram)
 

Twitterati share their first GST bills as move creates buzz on social media

The move seems to have generated a mixed response (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bixby's English version is taking more time due to lack of big data: report

Apart from it, communication between Samsung’s engineers working at Samsung Research at America in California and the headquarters at Korea has also been cited as the cause of delay.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor’s tiff intensifies

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Centre plans big for ‘India at 70’

These events will be a culmination of a year of events that had started last year as an observation of 70 years of India’s independence. (Photo: AFP)

Supreme Court debates Election Comissioner’s selection process

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: IAF officer’s father alleges coffin was empty when it was brought to Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoles V.P. Sahadevan and Jayashree, parents of Flight Lieutenant S. Achu Dev who was killed in Sukhoi-30 crash in Assam, after he paid his respects at their home at Pongumoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Centre to fund Kerala to enhance coastal security

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (R)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham