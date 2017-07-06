Nation, Current Affairs

India’s 70th Independence Day: Centre plans big for ‘India at 70’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Jul 6, 2017, 3:23 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 7:31 am IST
Special events to be held across India and other countries.
 These events will be a culmination of a year of events that had started last year as an observation of 70 years of India’s independence. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Nationalism is going to be the flavour of India’s 70th Independence Day. Calling it “India at 70” the Narendra Modi government will be celebrating 70 years of India’s independence in the country and across the globe. The PMO will be monitoring the celebration and all consulates and missions have been asked to plan mega events and reach out to the NRIs and local population.

It is understood that in the biggest ever Independence Day celebration, termed as India at 70, national and international events will be held to reach out to the expatriate and local population.

These events will be a culmination of a year of events that had started last year as an observation of 70 years of India’s independence. The slogan went, “70 saal azaadi: Zara yaad karo kurbani (70 years have passed, remember the sacrifices)”. 

While the Union information and broadcasting ministry is expected to anchor the celebrations in India, similar events will be held across Indian missions across the world.

It is understood that the PMO has decided to hold such grand celebrations for the Independence Day as part of its strategy to reach out to the masses in India and abroad. 

An informal group of ministers is likely to be formed soon to help enable the celebrations of “India at 70” are held properly. It is learnt that members of the Modi cabinet will be travelling across the country during the first two weeks to spread the word of the celebrations. 

As part of the celebrations, consulates and missions abroad have been asked to organise cultural event and reach out to expatriate and local population of their respective posted country.

While Doordarshan will be telecasting programmes related to nationalistic theme, movies promoting patriotism, similar programmes will also be held in educational institutions.  

Sources states that massive advertisement campaign and audio visual outreach messages will also be broadcast across the print, electronic and social media space. 

