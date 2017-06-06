Nation, Current Affairs

MP: 2 killed, 4 injured as police opens fire at farmers’ protest

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 6, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Farmers in MP have been holding massive protests, demanding loan waivers and higher rates for their agricultural produce.
Some of these protests had turned violent with police men being hit with stones, vehicles set ablaze, and shops being vandalised. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Some of these protests had turned violent with police men being hit with stones, vehicles set ablaze, and shops being vandalised. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mandasur: Two people were killed and four were injured as police allegedly opened fire at a farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, where they were demanding higher rates for their produce and loan waivers, according to reports.

Also, Internet services have been suspended in the western parts of the state such as Indore, Ujjain and Dewas.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been holding massive protests, demanding higher rates for their agricultural produce such as onions and dal. Similar to other states ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party such as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, they also asked for loan-waivers.

Some of these protests had turned violent with police men being hit with stones, vehicles set ablaze, and shops being vandalised.

On Tuesday, 12,000 litres of milk were emptied on roads from tankers. Trucks were also looted. The protests have lead to a dearth of milk and vegetables in the state.

Tags: farmers killed, injured, loan-waivers, bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Mandasor

