Telangana boy tops Andhra Pradesh Eamcet for engineering

Vijayawada: With 153.96 marks out of 160, Telangana student V. Mohan Abhyas stood first in the engineering stream of AP Eamcet 2017 in the results released on Friday.

A. Sai Bharadwaj from Kothagudem stood second and Satyam Ralhan from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, third with 152.521 marks.

V. Venkata Anirudh from Guntur topped the medical and agriculture stream with 150 marks out of 160. Dogga Sandeep from Vishakhapatnam stood second with 148.67 and Nunna Himaja from Rajamahendravaram secured third rank with 148.41 marks.

Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao Kamineni Srinivas and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy announced the results and said the government had successfully conducted the examination online and released the result in a record one week.

Mr Srinivasa Rao said AP was the first state to conduct all common entrance tests online.

“The examination was conducted at 124 centres iin AP and four in Hyderabad. As many as 1,98,035 students enrolled for engineering stream and 1,87,484 appeared for the online examination, of which 1,39190 students qualified with a pass percentage of 74.241,” he said.

Mr Chandramohan Reddy, after releasing the key for medical and agriculture streams, said 80,768 students had applied of whom 75,489 took the test. Of these, 64,379 students passed with 85.28 percentage.