Nirbhaya gangrape case: Verdict is a gift to her, says victim’s father

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 6, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 3:13 am IST
“I will sleep peacefully tonight,” father said, as the SC upheld the death sentence awarded to four convicts in the case.
Nirbhaya’s parents talk on phone after the Supreme Court’s judgement in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Badri Nath Singh will finally sleep tonight. For almost five years, the father of a young woman who was raped on December 16, 2012, and died of injuries 13 days later, had slept fitfully.

“I will sleep peacefully tonight,” he said, as the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence awarded to four convicts in the case. Their daughter, too, will now rest in peace, Singh, and his wife Asha Devi, said after the judgement.

“She would have turned 28 on May 10 if she had lived. Today’s verdict is a gift for her,” Singh said. He, however, rued the delay that the courts had taken in delivering justice, and wondered about the fate of other rape victims. “What about justice for others whose cases are pending in courts,” Singh asked.

But the SC verdict, he added, would give a boost to rape survivors seeking justice.The parents, who have started a “Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust” to help rape victims, also stressed that their daughter should be identified by her name.

“Those who commit such crimes should hang their heads, not us,” Singh said. Speaking about the last five years, Asha Devi said there was “not a moment” when she had not remembered her daughter.

“At times I would feel weak, wanting to give up the fight. But then my daughter's face would flash in front of my eyes and I would pull myself up,” said Asha Devi.

Tags: nirbhaya gangrape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

