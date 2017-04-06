Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha: 6-year-old saves sister from crocodile’s jaws

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Apr 6, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Asanti was later discharged with minor injures.
Mamata Dalai (left) with elder sister Asanti
 Mamata Dalai (left) with elder sister Asanti

Bhubaneswar: A 6-year-old girl hailing from Baradia village in Odisha saved the life of her elder sister from jaws of death by applying exemplary presence of mind. The two sisters Asanti Dalai (10) and Mamata Dalai (6), daughters of Abhay Dalai, went to the nearby pond on Tuesday where a crocodile attacked Asanti. When the mammoth reptile tried to pull the girl into the water, Mamata started repeatedly hitting it with a bamboo stick, forcing the reptile to leave her sister and retreat. Asanti was later discharged with minor injures

