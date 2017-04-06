Nation, Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Man killed by gau rakshaks was dairy farmer, not cow smuggler

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 6, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 9:06 am IST
The deceased, Pehlu Khan, wanted to buy a milch buffalo for Ramadan, but bought a milch cow instead as it was cheaper.
A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Pehlu Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Videograb)
 A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Pehlu Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Videograb)

Jaipur: 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, who was beaten to death by a group of cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar 4 days ago, was a dairy farmer, not a cattle smuggler.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Khan was planning to buy a milch buffalo when he set out from Mewat to Jaipur last Friday. As a dairy farmer, he wanted to increase the production of milk during Ramadan. But on Saturday, Khan bought a milch cow instead, as the seller extracted 12 litres of milk in front of him, and offered to sell the cow for a reasonable price.

It turned out to be the biggest mistake of his life.

Pehlu’s son Irshad was travelling in a pickup truck on that fateful day, while his father was in another truck. The truck carried two cows and two calves. The son recalled how his father was dragged out of the truck by the gau rakshaks and beaten up with sticks and belts. Along with Pehlu, 4 others were also thrashed.

Irshad claimed that the police came only about half an hour later, by which time his father was unconscious.

The gau rakshaks accused the men of illegally smuggling cows for slaughter, though they had receipts to show that the bovines had been purchased for Rs 45,000. Irshad claimed to the Indian Express that the vigilantes also robbed his father and 4 companions of Rs 35,000.

However, the police registered an FIR against the assaulted men for illegally transporting cattle for slaughter, based on a complaint filed by a man named Damodar Singh, said the report. The FIR states that Khan and his friends did not have a purchase document or receipt.

Tags: pehlu khan, cow vigilantes, alwar murder, beef ban, rajasthan, gau rakshaks
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Related Stories

(Photo: video grab)

Cow vigilantes beat Muslim man to death; Rajasthan minister says both sides guilty

The vigilantes did a good job by protecting cows from smuggling, but have violated the law by beating people brutally, says minister.
05 Apr 2017 4:51 PM
Representational image

Man lynched by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan, three arrested

The five men who were beaten were admitted to a district hospital where Pehlu Khan died on Monday night.
06 Apr 2017 1:54 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
Several Bollywood stars were present for the inauguration of the new office of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars inaugurate new office of CBFC
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana came out in style for the trailer launch of their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer launch: Ayushmann, Parineeti are ecstatic
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will only be back on field when I am 120 per cent fit: Virat Kohli

"The priority is Indian cricket with the Champions Trophy coming up and I don't want to take any risks,” said Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who won’t play in the tenth edition for at least first two weeks following a shoulder injury he sustained during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi last month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017 points table: Sunrisers Hyderabad march into the lead

The 47-day event, which will have 60 matches across 10 different venues, will get over on May 21 with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal hosting the IPL 10 final. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
 

IPL 2017: Rashid Khan is a fantastic prospect for Afghanistan: SRH's David Warner

Making his IPL debut, Rashid Khan scalped two wickets as David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Comedian Biswa Kalyan talks about depression after Bengaluru youth's suicide

He wrote how his life was filled with setbacks (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian woman doctor in UAE wins lottery worth Rs 17.5 crores

Since six months ago, her husband has been buying tickets online under her name and so far, 50 coupons have been purchased. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls per week

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Farmers oppose trade pact

For two days early this week, farmers' representatives from the south Indian states met in Bengaluru (Representational Image)

No funds, Bengaluru Railway Station Gate 3 work stalls

The South Western Railway had last year assured that in order to relieve the burden of passengers a Gate 3, with parking space and ticket counters, will be built.

Mangaluru atrocity: PFI activists protest in Bengaluru

The protesters in Bengaluru claimed that Qureshi was illegally arrested on the pretext of questioning on March 21.

MCI debars three medical colleges in Karnataka

But finding their claims to be untrue, the OC recommended that they be barred from admitting students for the next two years as they were still

Karnataka: Few takers for rain water harvesting

If rainwater is harvested and lakes rejuvenated in Bengaluru, we can generate 31 TMC feet of water annually and reduce our dependence on Cauvery (Photo:DC/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham