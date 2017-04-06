Nation, Current Affairs

Hartal across Kerala after police insults Jishnu’s mother

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Mahija had announced earlier that she would stage a sit-in in front of the police headquarters from Wednesday.
Police removes Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, who tried to stage an indefinite fast in front of the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: Peethambaran Payyeri)
Thiruvananthapuram: The state capital witnessed a series of ugly incidents on Wednesday leading to the declaration of a state-wide hartal by the Opposition on Thursday in the wake of the police action on the protesting mother of former engineering college student Jishnu Pranoy and his relatives.

The police allegedly thrashed Mahija and her brother Sreejith with boots and they were hospitalised. They and several others were earlier forcibly removed while they were proceeding to the police headquarters to protest against the  delay in arresting those allegedly responsible for Jishnu’s death.

The incident triggered widespread protest with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directing the state police chief Loknath Behera to call on Majiha at the hospital. Former chief minister and senior CPM leader V.S. Achuthanandan  had a tough talk with  Mr. Behera over the incident.

Jishnu, who was a student at Nehru College of Engineering at  Pambady, had committed suicide allegedly following harassment by the college management. Though the police registered a case against the college chairman and others,  Jishnu's relatives alleged that the police were delaying the arrests and further action.

Mahija, along with her husband Ashokan, brother Sreejith and some of their relatives and Jishnu's friends reached the city on Wednesday morning. Museum sub-inspector G. Sunil met them at a lodge at Vazhuthacaud, about 500 metres from police headquarters, where they were halting and asked them to avoid the protest  in front of the headquarters. But they insisted on sitting at the visiting area there.

By around 10 a.m., the protesters walked towards the police headquarters. Some activists, including Socialist Unity Centre of India leaders Shajerkhan, his wife and activist Mini and Mr V.S. Achuthanandan’s former aide K.M. Shajahan also accompanied them along with Himal Bhadrananda, popularly known as ‘Thokku Swami.’

The police blocked them about 100 metres from the police building  and told them that only five or six persons can meet the state police chief. However, Mahija and her brother Sreejith insisted that all others with them should also be allowed to meet him and wanted to sit at the place for visitors without causing any issues.  As this led to a stand-off, Jishnu’s mother said they would sit on the road, but the police refused.

Subsequently, the police team led by Cantonment assistant commissioner K.E. Baiju used force at Jishnu’s parents and others. As Mahija was holding her brother Sreejith firmly, the assistant commissioner pulled him by his shoulders. As Mahija fell on the road, women police personnel forcibly shifted her to a police van. Mahija and Sreejith, who suffered minor injuries in the police action, were taken to Peroorkada government hospital. Sreejith alleged that the Museum SI acted brutally against them and that he suspected a conspiracy behind police action. Jishnu’s uncle K.K. Sreejith told DC that he and Jishnu’s mother Mahija are on a protest fast in the medical college. “We will continue our protest in front of the DGP’s office once we are discharged,” he said.

The cops who provided easy chair for Krishnadas while questioning at Irinjalakuda police station beat up Jishnu's mother and dragged her near DGP's office, he added.

Mr Behera visited Mahija at the hospital and assured action against any erring police officials.  Several political leaders, including former KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, visited Mahija and Sreejith at the hospital. They were later shifted to the Medical College Hospital.

Second accused arrested

Sanjjit Vishwanathan, the second accused in Jishnu Pranoy murder case, was arrested on Wednesday evening for questioning. He will be let-off after questioning as he had obtained anticipatory bail. The interrogation of the accused is taking place at the office of the DySP in Irinjalakuda. The probe team has also taken Krishnadas, the first accused in the case, into custody on Tuesday for questioning before letting him off as he is also having an anticipatory bail in the case.

Tags: jishnu pranoy, hartal
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

