Nation, Current Affairs

India-US to strengthen ties under Trump administration

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 6, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 2:54 am IST
India and the US are working towards strengthening bilateral ties on security front, including training programmes.
Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
 Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India and the US are set to further strengthen their bilateral security ties under the Trump administration with the two countries deciding to continue exchange programmes on hostage crisis, terror crime scene probe and cybercrime.

A delegation of officials from the US met their counterparts in the Home ministry last week and discussed ways to streamline the training programmes being conducted under the Anti-Terrorism Assistance (ATA) pact.

Indian police officers will undergo training programmes in the US training institutes on negotiations in hostage situations, terror crime scene investigations, besides on two new courses relating to cybercrime and maritime security.

India and the US are working towards strengthening bilateral ties on security front, including training programmes. The US will be introducing two new courses for Indian police officers this year, a home ministry official said.

Tags: donald trump administration
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

