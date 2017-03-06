Babri demolition: Charges against Advani cannot be dropped, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that conspiracy charges against senior BJP leader LK Advani and other leaders in the decades-old Babri mosque demolition case may be revived.

According to NDTV, the court said an order on March 22 will determine whether Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and 9 other BJP leaders will face charges in the 25-year-old case.

Kalyan Singh, who is now the Governor of Rajasthan, was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition.

Some leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also may face charges accordingly, said a report.

The court was hearing the CBI's appeal against the dropping of conspiracy charges against Advani and others.

The SC bench also suggested to the CBI to club two cases pending in Rae Bareli and Lucknow and added that the matter will be heard in Lucknow.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, was brought down allegedly by 'karsevaks' in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, plunging the state and country into communal riots which killed hundreds.

The Sangh Parivar, which includes the BJP, the RSS and other organisations, has continuously called for the construction of a Ram Temple at the site of the demolition.