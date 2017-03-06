 LIVE !  :  Josh Hazlewood dismissed Virat Kohli for 15 as Australia continue to strike at regular intervals on Day 3 of the second Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: India 4 down, Jadeja departs
 
26/11 Mumbai attack carried out by Pak-based terror group: Ex-Pak NSA

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 6, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
On Hafiz Saeed, Durrani said that he had ‘no utility’ for Pakistan, and the country should act against him.
 Fire-brigade try to douse the fire at the Taj Hotel after completion of combing operation during the 26/11 terror strike in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad/ New Delhi: Pakistan’s former National Security Adviser (NSA) Mahmud Ali Durrani on Monday said that the 26/11 Mumbai attack was carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan.

Durrani said that the attack bore the marks of a ‘classic trans-border terror event’.

On Hafiz Saeed, accused of masterminding the attacks, Durrani said that he had ‘no utility’ for Pakistan, and the country should act against him.

India last week asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and put on trial Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed who is currently under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism law.

India made a fresh demand in a reply to Pakistan's request to send 24 Indian witnesses to record their statements in the case, an interior ministry official said on Wednesday.

"We have received a reply from Indian government in response to our letter regarding sending 24 Indian witnesses to Pakistan to record their statements in the Mumbai terror attack case.

"But instead of entertaining our request India has sought reinvestigation of the case and also demanded trial of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba operation commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in the light of evidence it had provided to Pakistan," the official said.

