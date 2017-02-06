Video: TDP MLA's brother mercilessly thrashes journalist in AP

The crowd did nothing to help the journalist. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Amaravati: A freelance journalist was allegedly assaulted by Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan's brother A Srinivasa Rao alias Swamulu and his supporters in Chirala town of Prakasam district, police said on Monday.

Though the incident occurred on Sunday, police are yet to make any arrest.

Interestingly, a counter case was filed against the journalist N Nagarjuna Reddy under the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by an ex-councillor within hours of the incident Sunday night.

Reddy, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Chirala.

"We have registered a case against Swamulu and his followers but no arrests have been made so far," Chirala

One-Town Inspector of Police Venkateswara Rao said over phone. Krishna Mohan was elected as an MLA as a lone candidate of Navodayam Party in 2014 and he subsequently became an "associate" of the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

Reddy reportedly wrote an article in the latest edition of a monthly magazine published from Guntur, about the "corrupt deeds" of the Chirala MLA.

Apparently angered by this, Swamulu waylaid the journalist and beat him up black and blue with a heavy stick.

The alleged incident happened in a full public glare and in the vicinity of the local police station in Chirala. By the time police arrived, Swamulu and his henchmen had fled.

Reddy, who was bleeding, was then shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Even as police registered a case against Swamulu and others for the assault, a counter case was filed against Reddy by an ex-councillor late in the night alleging he was abused by his caste name.

Accordingly, a case was filed against Reddy under the SCs and STs (PoA) Act, police said. Further investigation is on.