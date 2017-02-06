Nation, Current Affairs

Setback for Sasikala? SC to give verdict in Jaya’s illegal assets case next week

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 6, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Jayalalithaa’s close aide, Sasikala, who will soon take oath as the Tamil Nadu CM, is also a co-accused in the case.
Late Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI/file)
 Late Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI/file)

Chennai: Two months after her death, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will deliver verdict in Jayalalithaa’s disproportionate assets case next week. VK Sasikala, the close aide of Jayalalithaa and soon to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister is also a co-accused in the case.

Sasikala was on Sunday unanimously elected as the AIADMK Legislature Party leader replacing incumbent O. Panneerselvam. Sasikala is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on February 9.

With the first accused in the case, former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, passing away, the Karnataka government has mentioned before the Supreme Court regarding the deletion of her name from the list of accused.

Jayalalithaa was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 1996 for allegedly amassing unaccounted wealth.

The charges against Sasikala, her son V.N. Sudhakaran and daughter-in-law Elavarasi, pertain to the acquisition of benami properties with the help of Jayalalithaa. A special court in Bengaluru had convicted Jayalalithaa and her three associates in 2014 in the case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore. However, the Karnataka High Court on May 11, 2015, acquitted Jayalalithaa and her three associates.

If the Supreme Court upholds the judgement of the special court convicting all the accused, it could be considered as big political setback for Sasikala and the AIADMK, said sources.

Tags: jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case, sasikala, supreme court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Tamannaah, Sunny, other stars set trends with their style
Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Daisy Shah and Padma Lakshmi were some of the star attractions on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
The team of the film 'Mubarakan' held a bash at J W Marriott in Mumbai on Friday before they head to London for the next schedule of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team Arjun, Anil, Neha, Athiya, others party before London shoot
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Prince Harry bests William, Kate in London royal run

Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London. (Photo: AP)
 

College responds to Trump's order with refugee scholarship

Runners make their way along a sidewalk on the campus of Wheaton College in Norton. (Photo: AP)
 

Shahid Afridi wants Kashmir issue resolved, tweets for peace

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to express his solidarity and support with the region of Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Rajasthan: Not wanting to skip marathon, man ties the knot at finish line

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Qatar Airways launches world's longest flight

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Judge probing 'encounter' of SIMI men in MP resigns over poor infrastructure

Police at the hillocks of Acharpura village after the STF killed 8 Students of Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan occupied Kashmir land on rent! Army taken for a ride

Representational Image

Pak should conduct referendum to check if its citizens want to be in India: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Kannan quits AIADMK

P. Kannan (Photo: DC)

Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K, HP

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham