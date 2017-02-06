Nation, Current Affairs

Sahara case: SC attaches Aamby Valley properties worth Rs 39,000 cr

Published Feb 6, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
Sahara Case: Sahara admitted before SC that it had to pay Rs 14,000 cr as principal money to SEBI.
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered attachment of Aamby Valley properties worth rs 39,000 crores near Lonavala in the Sahara refund case and asked Sahara group to furnish a list of properties that were free from litigation and mortgage so that it can be put into public auction.

Sahara admitted before the top court that it still had to pay Rs 14,000 crore as principal money to SEBI and that it had already paid Rs 11,000 crore.

Next hearing in the case has been posted for Feb 27.

The SEBI alleged that Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy had allegedly failed to comply with 2012 apex court order directing him to return investors more than Rs 20,000 crore with 15 percent interest that his two companies Sahara India Real Estate Corp Ltd and the Sahara Housing Finance Corp Ltd had raised through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCD) in 2007 and 2008.

