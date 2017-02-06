Nation, Current Affairs

Over Rs 5 cr spent on Jaya's treatment at Apollo Hospital, doctors reveal

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 9:37 pm IST
Doctors said that the late chief minister was was admitted with 'uncontrolled diabetes alongside septicaemia .'
Burial spot were AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa was laid to rest. (Photo: PTI)
 Burial spot were AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa was laid to rest. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Over Rs 5 crore was spent on Jayalalithaa's treatment after she was rushed to the Apollo Hospital here on the night of September 22, where she subsequently died after 75 days.

P Balaji of Madras Medical College, who attended on the late chief minister, told reporters that the hospital bill for the treatment provided to her came around Rs 5 crore to Rs 5.5 crore.

K Babu of Apollo Hospitals and Balaji said Jayalalithaa was admitted with "uncontrolled diabetes alongside septicaemia and that the best of treatment was given."

They, along with Richard Beale, clarified that when admitted, Jayalalithaa had fever and dehydration and it was found that her sugar levels were uncontrolled. She also had urinary infection.

The expensive treatment involving the use of Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine was also engaged during her final stages, they said.

Richard Beale, the British doctor who treated her asserted that she was conscious while being brought in an ambulance from her home.

The late Chief Minister was on and off ventilator and often also interacted after being admitted for fever and dehydration, Richard Beale told a news conference here.

Beale was flanked by P Balaji of Madras Medical College and K Babu of Apollo Hospitals, who had signed in election forms on which her thumb impression was taken.

This was for nominating AIADMK candidates for elections to two seats and bypoll to one segment last year.

Beale clarified that it was possible for sepsis, the body's response to infection, to spread fast and damage other organs though Jayalalithaa showed signs of recovery during her 75-day stay at the Apollo Hospitals.

On the day she was admitted "she became short of breath at home and very short of breath when the ambulance brought her to the hospital...there was an infection resulting in damage to organs and contributing to shortness of breath".

He said at that time "it was not clear" what the source of infection was "but subsequent tests showed there was indeed infection in her blood".

"So bacteria were going from the blood and that was where the infection was identified and resulted in her general poor condition," he said.
It was known that Jayalalithaa was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, he said.

Tags: jayalalithaa, apollo doctors, infection, hospital bill
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Late CM J Jayalalithaa.

Jaya was conscious but infection spread quickly, unexpectedly: UK doc

British doctor Richard Beale said questions of exhuming Jayalalithaa's body were 'ridiculous'.
06 Feb 2017 2:43 PM
Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: YouTube)

No deep marks on Jaya cheek: Doc who carried out embalming

Images of Jayalalithaa’s body with four deep dots had gone viral on social media earlier.
06 Feb 2017 8:31 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘My vote is not for you’: Chennai rapper’s song on Sasikala as TN CM goes viral

Chennai musician Sofia Ashraf
 

US woman kicked off flight for showing ‘too much cleavage’

Brenda, the passenger who claimed that she was deboarded because of her cleavage. (Photo: Twitter | @theGrio)
 

Angry batsman kills Bangladesh teen after on-field fight

Clashes are common over cricket in Bangladesh, where the sport is taken seriously even at village level. (Photo: AFP)
 

Online porn cited as reason by 11-year-old in UK who raped other children

This comes at a time when UK is trying to restrict access to porn (Photo: AFP)
 

As Sasikala prepares to take the reins, #TNSaysNoToSasi, #RIPTN trend on Twitter

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala (Photo: File)
 

Beware! You could be dating a scammer online

Behind the guise of that sweet-sounding woman may actually be a man — a beardy cybercriminal who only wanted to get your phone number to scam you. (All images are for representational use only - Credits/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP's Vijayvargiya stirs row, compares Oppn unity to 'pack of dogs'

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo: PTI)

Assam: MLA suspended for using Facebook live to telecast his assembly speech

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Photo: Facebook)

Jaya's legs were not amputated, were intact until the end: Doctor

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

If not in India, will Ram Temple be constructed in Pakistan: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi govt shelter: 11 deaths in 2 months; women forced to change in open

Chief of Delhi Commission of Women, Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham