K Chandrasekhar Rao buckles under pressure on fee sop

Published Jan 6, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Arrears of 2 years to be released by March 31, says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
OU students protest against the government’s failure to clear fee reimbursement arrears in front of the Arts College in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 OU students protest against the government's failure to clear fee reimbursement arrears in front of the Arts College in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that the state government will clear all students’ fee reimbursement arrears of previous academic years (2014-15 and 2015-16) amounting to nearly Rs 1,800 crore by March 31.

He reiterated that the arrears of ongoing academic year (2016-17) will be cleared in 2017-18 because the application process was still under progress.

Mr Rao also promised that the government will take steps to ensure that colleges do not withhold original certificates of students citing fee arrears.

The House debated the issue for the second consecutive day after Opposition MLAs lodged a protest over the Deputy Speaker adjourning the House on Wednesday without giving them an opportunity to seek clarifications on the reply given by CM.

Congress, BJP, MIM, and TD MLAs demanded the government clear arrears of previous two years since TS was formed, if not arrears of 2016-17 and insisted on a specific timeframe on payment.

