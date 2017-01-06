Nation, Current Affairs

Railways to lease out platforms for wedding receptions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARPIKA BHOSALE
Published Jan 6, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Surat station’s fourth platform has been picked by WR apart from others, like Navapur.
A railway platform in Surat that might be leased out
 A railway platform in Surat that might be leased out

MUMBAI: The Railways, in a bid to earn revenue from unconventional sources, will allow the public to hold wedding receptions on its platforms. The Western Railway (WR) is likely to implement the plan on a railway platform at the Surat station, and a proposal will be sent to the rail ministry this week, said sources.

Surat station’s fourth platform has been picked by WR apart from others, like Navapur, one half of which falls in Maharshtra and the other in Gujarat.  Officials said that the idea came about after the Union railway minister asked all of the 16 railway zones to come up with ways through which the Railways could profit.

A senior railway official said, “Surat station is massive, and there are people there who would actually pay to have their wedding receptions or parties on platforms as well. We will propose platform no. 4 for the project as it has two-three booking offices, which is ideal for these kind of functions.”

The Railways hopes to benefit from the wedding season in December as well as other months like June, September and October. The official added, “We cannot carry out the plan in suburban stations in Mumbai city, as they are always overcrowded. But few trains pass through stations like Navapur, and hence there will be more than enough space for such events.”

WR divisional railway manager Mukul Jain said, “We are waiting for a policy that will help outline how we are to go about it.”

Tags: indian railway
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation
 

Sunil Grover's Coffee With D postponed due to incessant threats from the underworld

A still from the film.
 

Will release numbers on junked notes at earliest: RBI

Reserve Bank of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Some banks in Hyderabad find irregular numbers on Rs 2,000 notes

Many customers were withdrawing less cash, perhaps as they have taken to digital transactions.

Hyderabad: Kin go back on kid abuse cases

Lack of knowledge of child rights and the JJ Act among the police adds to the agony of the victimised children.

No joy at Anandbagh bridge in Hyderabad

Traffic gets stuck for 10 to 15 minutes whenever a train passes the railway crossing.

Army to go tough against militants in J&K: Gen Rawat

New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

World Bank holds meet with India on Indo-Pak Indus Treaty

Image for representatoinal purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham