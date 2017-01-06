Nation, Current Affairs

My entry into politics can't be stopped: Jaya's niece Deepa Jayakumar

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2017, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
She refrained from elaborating on her political plans and waved the victory sign to supporters from the balcony of her house.
Deepa, niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: File)
Chennai:  A month after her aunt and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa died, Deepa Jayakumar on Thursday hinted at her entry into politics, saying it cannot be stopped.

"My entry into politics cannot be stopped," she told supporters who had gathered at her Thyagaraya Nagar residence here and indicated she would let know of her decision soon.

Supporters had thronged her residence, urging her to enter politics and carry forward the work of her late aunt Ms Jayalalithaa.

Deepa is the daughter of Jayalalithaa's only brother late Jayakumar.

She caught media attention recently when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days.

Deepa had urged her supporters on December 29 to be calm until she announced her decision. Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year.

Tags: tamil nadu politics, jayalalithaa, deepa jayakumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

