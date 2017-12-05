search on deccanchronicle.com
Osmania University ​suicide: Students demand Rs 50 lakh, job for Murali’s family

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Dec 5, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 1:48 am IST
They want the government to pay Rs 50 lakh to Murali’s family and give his younger brother a job.
 Students protesting at the Arts College. (Photo: Gandhi)

Hyderabad: Loud cries of ‘Police down down’ and ‘Khabardaar KCR’ were heard on Monday morning as students of Osmania University gathered at the Arts College entrance and staged a protest, alleging that the government was responsible for the suicide of student E. Murali. 

Though Murali’s suicide note said he was doing it because he was afraid he would fail his exams, students have alleged that he was depressed because the government had not issued recruitment orders.  They want the government to pay Rs 50 lakh to Murali’s family and give his younger brother a job. Police had to be deployed with several patrol vans and trucks with special officers to control the crowd. 

