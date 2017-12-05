search on deccanchronicle.com
Kolkata student sex assault: Principal reveals victim name; school says 'accident'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RWITI ROY
Published Dec 5, 2017, 11:32 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Principal Sharmila Nath sent out a letter to all parents why the school was shut, in which she mentioned the victim's name.
 The letter, addressed to all parents and signed by principal Sharmila Nath, voiced that the school shared the parents' concern about their children. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: GD Birla School in south Kolkata where a four-year-old was sexually assaulted last week allegedly by two teachers – now in custody – is in a deeper mess. 

Principal Sharmila Nath sent out a letter to all parents of the school on December 2 explaining the reason why the school was shut for an indefinite period. Unfortunately, and contrary to all practical and ethical standards, she mentioned the name of the four-year-old girl who was assaulted. 

 

The letter, addressed to all parents and signed by principal S Nath, voiced that the school shared the parents' concern about their children. 

Later, the letter mentioned that the case of (name of child) was under investigation by the police.

The naming of the victim in a case as sensitive as this has left parents of the school's students shocked.

The school spokesperson, Subhash Mohanty, said it was unfortunate that the name of the child had been revealed. He justified it as an “accident, resulting out of the stress that every person is in due to the situation”.

Read also: Ex-students of Kolkata school detail ‘abuse’ after sex assault of child

He was, however, more worried about the legal implications this might have rather than the effect it might have on the child.

The school authorities had earlier denied all allegations, terming the incident 'a small mischief'.

The concerned teachers were sacked on Sunday, according to a statement from the school. 

Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




