Telangana's Ibrahimpur becomes first cashless village in South India

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday said Ibrahimpur village in Siddipet Assembly constituency has become cashless, claiming it is the first hamlet in south India do so.

The village, adopted by state irrigation minister T Harish Rao, has a population of about 1,200 and the process of opening bank accounts to all and distributing debit cards and swiping machines has been completed, it said in a release in Hyderabad.

Ibrahimpur is the first village in south India to become cashless, the state government release claimed.

Rao, who represents Siddipet in the state Legislative Assembly, observed cashless transactions in the village and said it would be ideal for others.

The state government had recently declared that a pilot project would be undertaken to make the Siddipet Assembly constituency cashless.