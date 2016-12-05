Nation, Current Affairs

Jaya very critical, top cardiologists monitoring situation: Apollo Hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANNA SAKHI JOHN
Published Dec 5, 2016, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 1:48 pm IST
In the latest bulletin issued at 12.45 pm, the hospital said she is under constant observation.
AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan along with party members offering prayers for the recovery of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, in Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan along with party members offering prayers for the recovery of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, in Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, is "very critical" and is on ECMO support, the Apollo Hospitals said in Chennai on Monday.

"The Chief Minister continues to be critical and is on extracorporeal membrane heart assist device (ECMO) device," Apollo Hospitals COO Subbaih Viswanathan said in the press release.

British expert, Dr Richard Beale, Consultant Intensivist at the Guys and Thomas Hospital in London, was being consulted over Skype and mobile phone on a regular basis and has concurred with the current line of treatment being given to the chief minister.

Dr Beale had examined the Jayalalithaa thrice in the past three months and is one of the senior members of the team attending on the AIADMK supremo.

The Centre dispatched a team of specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Science to Apollo Hospital. Four specialists from AIIMS will soon be reaching Apollo Hospital, Health Minister J P Nadda said.

"We are in constant touch with Apollo and Tamil Nadu Government. They had requested a team of doctors from AIIMS. We have sent a team of specialists from AIIMS Dr Khilani, Dr Trikha, Dr Narang and Dr Talwar. We hope that doctors from AIIMS and Apollo will be able to help in her recovery. We pray to God that she regains her health," Nadda said.

The team of AIIMS doctors include pulmonologist Dr GC Khilnani, anaesthetist Dr Anjan Trikha, cardiac surgeon Dr Sachin Talwar and cardiologist Dr Rajiv Narang. Eminent cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan will be heading the team.

Nadda said the doctors would decide the line of treatment and that he has no plans as of now to travel to Chennai. “We are constantly in touch with the hospital authorities and officials of the state government in Chennai. We have sent a team of doctors and are constantly monitoring the situation,” Nadda said.

Since the Chief Minister’s health is critical and rumours about her health doing the rounds, Apollo Hospitals is expected to issue health bulletins on a regular basis.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jaya's health.

A large number of AIADMK cadres, including women, anxiously stayed put outside the hospital, which has been covered in a thick blanket of security. Worried party supporters continued to pray for her recovery.

Following the development, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the Governor of Maharashtra, air-dashed to the city from Mumbai and visited Apollo Hospitals last night. On Monday, the Governor said there was no ‘law and order’ situation in the state.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who arrived at the airport in Chennai on Monday morning, said all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished for a complete recovery of Jayalalithaa and they were praying for her.

Actor and party supporter, 'Gundu' Kalyanam, said the party workers had faith in the divine power and expressed confidence that Jayalalithaa would recover.

President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK leader M Karunanidhi, his son and opposition leader K Stalin, Union Ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers and a host of leaders have expressed concern over Jayalalithaa's health condition and wished her speedy recovery.

Tags: jayalalithaa health, cardiac arrest, apollo hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

ECMO is a technique of providing both cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange to sustain life. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Jayalalithaa critical: All you need to know about heart-assist devices

ECMO works by removing blood from the person's body and artificially removing the carbon dioxide and oxygenating red blood cells.
05 Dec 2016 11:25 AM
Heavy security deployment outside Apollo hospital in Chennai. (Photo: DC)

Jaya suffers cardiac arrest; security stepped up in TN, CRPF on alert

Security has been stepped up across the city to attend any eventuality and buses plying out of Chennai have been reduced.
05 Dec 2016 8:39 AM

