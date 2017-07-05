Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Air Force helicopter goes missing near Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jul 5, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Security sources said that civil administration police and ITBP personnel have launched a massive search operation in the area.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Guwahati: An Indian Air Force helicopter with three on board has gone missing near Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Security source said that Advanced landing Helicopter of Indian Air Forces with three crew members on board had taken off from Piluputu, Sagalee for Naharlagun at about 3.45 pm but within 15 minutes of its take off the chopper went missing from the radar.

The IAF chopper was engaged in relief and rescue operation of those stranded at various places in Arunachal Pradesh due to heavy rain and incidents of land sliding which has created havoc in the frontier state since last few days.

Security sources said that civil administration police and ITBP personnel have launched a massive search operation in the area. “We are yet to get any information about the chopper,” said a senior police officer supervising the search operation.

Tags: iaf chopper missing, advanced light helicopter, arunachal pradesh
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102-year-old Pune doctor tireleslsy serving patients shows age is just a number

He works 10 hours a day seven days a week (Photo: YouTube)
 

7-year-old Chinese kid with perfect 8 pack abs will give you fitness goals

The child has a ripped physique and was born strong (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pic: A dirty Varun Dhawan is way hotter than a clean one, here's the proof!

Varun Dhawan started his acting career with Karan Johar's high school drama 'Student of the Year' and went to feature in hit films like 'ABCD 2' and 'Badlapur'.
 

'CNN' responds to US Prez tweet, says ‘we cover news on frauds…Trump, mainly’

Though not an official response from the channel, a hilarious, satirical video released by Australian comedian Mark Humphries has the ‘personification of CNN’. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Diva Kareena pens down pregnancy tips for women; shares personal experience

Kareena Kapoor Khan, when she walked the ramp while pregnant.
 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN to launch Amma radio service to provide awareness messages on public health

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar (Photo: File)

Children hear cries from beneath mud; buried newborn pulled out alive in MP

The child was buried just one foot below the earth. (Representational Image)

IAF chopper with 3 crew members on board goes missing in Arunachal Pradesh

Directives have been issued to the administration and the police to extend all possible help in the search and rescue operation. (Representational Image)

Facebook post instigates riot in WB; 4 BSF companies deployed

As the troubled spot in West Bengal is adjacent to Bangladesh, there is a possibility that ‘outsiders’ were involved in this violence, Kailash Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: Facebook)

Governor humiliated me, says Mamata on Bengal communal clashes reports

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening and insulting her over a phone conversation on reports of violence due to communal clashes at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham