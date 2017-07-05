Indian Air Force helicopter goes missing near Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: An Indian Air Force helicopter with three on board has gone missing near Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Security source said that Advanced landing Helicopter of Indian Air Forces with three crew members on board had taken off from Piluputu, Sagalee for Naharlagun at about 3.45 pm but within 15 minutes of its take off the chopper went missing from the radar.

The IAF chopper was engaged in relief and rescue operation of those stranded at various places in Arunachal Pradesh due to heavy rain and incidents of land sliding which has created havoc in the frontier state since last few days.

Security sources said that civil administration police and ITBP personnel have launched a massive search operation in the area. “We are yet to get any information about the chopper,” said a senior police officer supervising the search operation.