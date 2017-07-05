IDBI money laundering case: PMLA court issues non-bailable warrant against Mallya

Mallya owes as much as Rs. 9,000 crore to Indian banks. He was declared arrested in absentia on April 18. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, as it took cognizance of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED had filed the first charge sheet against the liquor baron and others in the IDBI-KFA bank loan money laundering case.

Earlier, in March 2016, ED had a filed a complaint under the PMLA.

Earlier, a London court had granted Mallya bail and after coming out of the court, an embattled Mallya said "You can keep dreaming about the billion pounds, but there's no proof."

"Do you have the facts? You cannot prove anything without facts," he added.

Speaking to media before his extradition hearing, Mallya had said, "I deny all allegations, I have enough evidence to prove my case in court."

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service argued the extradition case on India's behalf. A joint CBI-ED team went to London last month with documents to bolster the Crown's case.

Mallya owes as much as Rs. 9,000 crore to Indian banks. He was declared arrested in absentia on April 18 after India made a formal extradition request for him on February 8.

The 61-year-old chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines fled India on March 2 last year, has been living in Britain, mostly, since then.