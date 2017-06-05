Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Army foils suicide attack on CRPF camp, 4 militants killed

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 7:17 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 8:33 am IST
He said the firing was retaliated by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene of gun battle.?
The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora. (Representational image) (AFP/File)
 The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora. (Representational image) (AFP/File)

Srinagar: Four militants were killed on Monday in a retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 AM by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene of gun battle.

"Four militants were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said.

He said four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade  Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the slain militants. Confirming the incident, J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted. "45 Bn @crpfindia/@JmuKmrPolice killed 4 terrorists at Sumbal #Bandipore who were attempting suicidal attack on CRPF camp.

Tags: crpf camp attack, jammu and kashmir, bandipora
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning 70-year-old granny is going viral for her ageless beauty and fitness

Meditation, walking and enough sleep help her stay young (Photo: Instagram)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

B Sai Praneeth overcomes Christie challenge to win Thailand Open

After losing the first game,B Sai Praneeth rebounded strongly to register a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 triumph over Jonathan Christie. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: BSF Jawans wish Indian team best of luck

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Jammu have extended their best wishes to Team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli & Co. will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high octane encounter.(Photo: AFP)
 

Images of Sikhs serving 'rooh afza' to fasting Muslims in Pakistan go viral

The city was shaken by a spate of attacks on members of the Sikh community (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

17 killed, many injured as UP govt bus collides with truck near Bareily bypass

Reportedly, it took around 90 minutes for fire troops to extinguish the fire. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bengaluru: Child’s rape - Residents up in arms

V.S. Ugrappa, Chairman, Expert Committee on Preventing Sexual Violence against Women and Children at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where a rape victim is being treated, in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Choked Cubbon Park toilets face closure

Cubbon Park Walkers Association and visitors have been calling the sponsor company to open the public toilets. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Changing world of well diggers

The ‘Manuvaddars' have given up their traditional job of well digging and are helping households install rain water harvesting systems (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: 47 varieties of dates under one roof in Shivajinagar

Numerous varieties of dates on display at an outlet in Shivajinagar (Photo: R.Samuel)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham