Chennai boy sets new record for solving Rubik’s cube while cycling

Chennai: Seventeen-year-old city lad P.K. Arumugam has set a new record by solving 1,010 Rubik’s cube in six hours and seven minutes while cycling on Sunday, beating the Guinness record of 751 cubes solved in seven hours, two minutes.

Speaking to DC, Arumugam, who just passed his class XII examinations, said that he combined his passion for solving cubes and cycling six months back and since then has been practising for three hours each day. With his stint on Sunday, he was able to break the record of Sreevatesh Rajkumar, which was set in 2016.

“My inspiration was Bhargav Narasimhan, who set the first Guinness record from India in this category. I applied for Guinness Records in May last year but my application was rejected. Only after three months, when I reapplied, it was accepted,” he said.

That, he added, gave him the push to prepare himself to break the record. Managing his studies and practising daily, this aspiring engineer has the support of his parents and friends. Having passed out of school, the young lad now aims to make India proud by creating more records in solving Rubik’s cube.