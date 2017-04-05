Nation, Current Affairs

‘Jaya won’t be declared a convict in corruption case’: SC junks K’taka plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 5, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Karnataka had moved SC to declare Jayalalithaa as convict, impose Rs 100 crore fine.
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
 Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Karnataka government’s plea to declare late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa a convict in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

“Jayalalithaa will not be declared a convict,” said the Supreme Court.

The Karnataka government last month moved the Supreme Court, seeking a review of the February 14 judgement holding that the appeal in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa has abated after her death on December 5, 2016.

In its review petition, Karnataka had described the judgement as an "error on the face of the record" which merits a relook.

It had said, "If a party dies after the conclusion of arguments and judgment is reserved, there is no question of abatement of appeal and that the judgement subsequently pronounced will have the same force and effect as if the same was pronounced before the death took place."

On February 14, the apex court held Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi guilty of abetment in the DA case and convicted them to undergo four-year imprisonment. They are now in jail in Bengaluru. On Ms Jayalalithaa, the Bench said the appeal has come to an end.

Assailing this ruling, Karnataka had said, “There are no provisions either in the Constitution or in the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 for such abatement of appeal.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 provide that both in case of civil appeals as well as election petitions there will be no abatement if the death takes place after conclusion of hearing."

Karnataka had argued that though the question of A 1 (Jayalalithaa) undergoing further imprisonment does not arise, sentence to pay fine is legally sustainable which has to be recovered from the estate.

This is particularly so where the offence alleged is of illegally acquiring disproportionate assets. Therefore, the finding that the appeal has abated is not correct.

It said, "A criminal appeal involving offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act stands on a slightly different footing where the allegation is of acquisition of disproportionate assets by a public servant. In the circumstances, though the death of the accused no 1 (Jayalalithaa) renders sentence of imprisonment infructuous, the question whether any fine is liable to be imposed as also confiscation of illegally acquired property will survive for consideration."

Karnataka had urged the Supreme Court to modify its February 14 judgment and restore the trial court verdict in its entirety against Jayalalithaa.

Tags: jayalalithaa, disproportionate assets case, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

In pics: At least 100 killed, 400 injured in Syrian toxic gas attack
A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
The Insurance Council of Australia has estimated the damage bill could reach Aus$1 billion (US$770 million).

In pics: Flood-ravaged Australia under goes big clean-up
An aerial view of a portion of Mocoa, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept.

In pics: Hundreds dead in Colombia as rivers overflow, toppling homes
Never-seen photographs from the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon released by the FBI this week show the massive devastation that faced first responders. (Photo: FBI)

FBI releases unseen photos of 9/11 attack on Pentagon
A mud bath ritual, known as Mebuug-buugan, is popular mainly in the rural areas of Bali, Indonesia. Scores of men and women bathe themselves in mud, which they believe will wash off traces of negative energies from their mind and body. (Photo: AFP)

Mebuug-buugan: Traditional mud baths held in Bali
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rishi Kapoor bats for letting Pakistani cricketers play in IPL

Rishi Kapoor's plea comes in after the ties between the two countries are going through a rough patch.
 

Virat Kohli named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World for 2016

Virat Kohli amassed 1215 Test runs at a stupendous average of 75.93 in 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

Girl in Florida escapes shark's jaws after punching it right in the face

She seemed cheerful even after the terrifying attack (Photo: Twitter)
 

Did Kareena just take a sensational dig at Mira Rajput's housewife comments?

Well, one can only read between the lines.
 

IPL 2017: Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler Twitter banter will leave you in splits

Pathiv Patel will look to take the bowlers to the cleaners in IPL 10. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Indian Premier League season 10 schedule

Defending champions and hometeam Sunrisers Hyderabad take on last year’s runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal in IPL 10 season opener. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Open to dialogue with J&K stakeholders if they renounce violence: Govt

A youth pelts a stone at security forces in Kashmir's Baramulla. (Photo: PTI)

Early passage of Finance Bill 'historic': LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

Will protest if Gaikwad's flying ban issue is not resolved soon: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra to study UP model on farm loan waiver: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

UP loan waiver is partial relief for farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham