26 illegal abattoirs shut, anti-Romeo squads doing well: UP minister

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 9:54 am IST
The minister, however, did not specify the total number of slaughter houses operating in the state at present.
A man stands at a slaughterhouse where he used to work after it was shutdown by authorities in Allahabad. (Photo: AP)
 A man stands at a slaughterhouse where he used to work after it was shutdown by authorities in Allahabad. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: A total of 26 illegal abattoirs have been shut down in Uttar Pradesh, Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Tuesday.

"As many as 26 illegal slaughter houses have been closed in the state. No illegal slaughter house will be allowed to operate," he told reporters.

Singh said instructions have also been issued to officials that they should not act in an "over-enthusiastic manner."

The minister, however, did not specify the total number of slaughter houses operating in the state at present.

"The orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal will be followed in letter and spirit," he asserted.

The BJP leader clarified that there was no objection in renewal of licenes of meat sellers.

A delegation of meat sellers had recently met Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath following the state government's crackdown on illegal slaughter houses.

Commenting on the anti-romeo squads constituted by the BJP-led state government to keep an eye on eve-teasers and for ensuring safety of girls, Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, "A sense of insecurity prevailed among the school going girls due to passing of lewd comments and stalking, for which the anti-Romeo squads were formed. They are doing a good job."

He said instructions have been issued to ensure that no innocent was harassed while strict action was taken against the guilty.

"Couples sitting in parks, coffee shops, rickshaws and other public places should not be unnecessarily frisked," he said.

Sharma added that if any official was found exercising vigilantism, stringent action would be taken against him/her.

Tags: siddharth nath singh, up slaughterhouses, anti-romeo squads, up news
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

