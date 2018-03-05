search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong respects mandate, committed to win back trust of Northeast: Rahul

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
The Congress lost Meghalaya and failed to score a single seat in Tripura and Nagaland during the recently concluded assembly polls.
Rahul Gandhi's reaction came two days after results for assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland were declared on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi's reaction came two days after results for assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland were declared on Saturday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Breaking his silence on the party's defeat in three northeast states, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he respected the mandate of people in the region and was committed to winning back their trust.

Gandhi's reaction came two days after results for assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland were declared on Saturday.

 

The Congress lost Meghalaya and failed to score a single seat in Tripura and Nagaland. The party won 21 seats in Meghalaya, where it was in power, and could not garner the support of regional outfits to cobble together a coalition government.

Top party leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath rushed to Shillong to talk to regional parties but to no avail.

"The Congress party respects the mandate of the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. We are committed to strengthening our party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people. My sincere thanks to each and every Congress worker who toiled for the party," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Gandhi had announced on Thursday that he would visit his 93-year-old grandmother in Italy over the Holi weekend. Top party leaders had refrained from making any comment on the results.

Tags: rahul gandhi, northeast polls, meghalaya assembly polls, tripura assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Python devouring deer weighing more than itself leaves scientists shocked

The fawn suffered fractured ribs and vertebrae (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oscars 2018: Daniela Vega makes history as first transgender presenter

Vega's movie went on to win the prestigious 'Best Foreign Film' Oscar award Sunday night in the category of best foreign film, representing Chile. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmorph app review: 'The' privacy solution for your vulnerable smartphone

If keeping a tab on all the incoming and outgoing traffic on your device is your idea of keeping your device safe from malicious intentions, then Redmorph’s Privacy Solution app is recommendable. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Meet Light Phone 2: Your liberal detox phone

The new model embraces a big e-ink display with a matte finish, which makes it look irresistible.
 

Alien hunters convinced that object spotted in Antarctica is crashed spaceship

Theorists at a popular alien site zoomed in on the images to find tracks running behind it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Monday motivation: 5 things that will make you happier according to science

According to science, gratitude boosts levels of two important chemicals in the body, serotonin and dopamine. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP celebrates Northeast win, wears Naga scarves, flashes victory signs in parl

A large contingent of the party members posed with smiles and holding up the victory sign for photos near the Prime Minister’s Office. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

BJP's dangerous games, quest for power destabilising Northeast: Congress

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Surjewala said every discordant party that fought BJP and each other, 'ideologically-politically-electorally', is sewn up to form the government at any cost -- NPP+UDP+PDF+HSDP+BJP+Ind. (Photo: PTI)

LS adjourned as Oppn slams PM silence on PNB scam, AP gets special status

TDP members protested in the Well demanding special package for Andhra Pradesh while those from the TRS sought increase in reservation quota in Telangana. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Shopian firing: J&K says Major Aditya not named in FIR, SC stays probe

The Supreme Court was hearing the plea of Lt Col (retd) Karamveer Singh seeking to quash the FIR against his son Major Aditya. (Photo: File)

Holika Dahan for real: Mentally unstable UP woman hides in bonfire, burnt to death

The postmortem report confirmed that the victim died due to suffocation. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham