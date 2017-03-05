Water stress in half of Telangana; collectors ask borewell water supply

The groundwater was reported at record levels in many districts.

Hyderabad: About half the state is expected to face a drinking water shortage. Collectors of 15 of the state’s 31 districts have sent an SOS to the government over the rapid depletion of groundwater. The groundwater was reported at record levels in many districts.

With the India Meteorological Department predicting a hotter summer, the collectors sought an immediate contingency plan to tide over the crisis.

They wanted flushing, deepening and hydro-fracturing of borewells, repairing of wells and provision for tankers to ensure water supply.

The districts that could face water shortage include Asifabad, Adilabad, Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Suryapet, Siddipet, Wanaparthy and Vikarabad.

Telangana to ask Centre for water funds

The government has directed the muncipal administration and urban develpment, panchayat raj and rural development departments to devise an action plan.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said, “The government had conducted a survey ahead of summer to identify districts which could face severe water crisis. The survey found that 11,712 habitations, which include towns and villages, would be worst hit. The government has approved sanctioning of `370 crore, which would be disbursed to collectors soon.”

The government has decided to seek funds from the Centre under Contingency Relief Fund. In Mahbubnagar district, 746 wells have to be repaired, followed by Nagarkurnool (550), Siddipet (386), Nalgonda (278), Nizamabad (203), Warangal (166), Medak (166), Kamareddy (118) and Bhoopalapally (116).

As many as 8,030 borewells need removal of silt and sand and 3,076 require redrilling or deepening. Another 417 wells require repairs.