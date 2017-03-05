RSS chief to get Doctor of Letters for work on gau shalas

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be conferred with the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University, Nagpur, for showing that the economy of gau shalas (cow shelters) is not based on milk but products derived from cow urine and dung.

Mr Bhagwat, who did his graduation at Government Veterinary College, Nagpur, will be issued the degree by Maharashtra governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on March 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to remain present for the function. Animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries development minister Mahadeo Jankar confirmed the development.

“We had received a proposal regarding awarding D.Litt. to Mohanji Bhagwat for his contribution in the field. He has been a guiding force for the Veterinary College in Nagpur. The proposal went through a process for approval and got consent from various committees,” Mr Jankar, who is pro-vice-chancellor of the university, told this newspaper. The minister also clarified that there was nothing political in honouring the RSS chief.

“NCP chief Sharad Pawar was also conferred with D. Litt. by Nanded University for completing 50 years in politics and his contribution in the field. Bhagwatji’s D. Litt. was also approved at the same time. There is nothing political in it,” the minister said. When contacted, professor A.K. Misra, vice-chancellor of the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University, narrated the contribution of Mr Bhagwat to the field.

“Bhagwatji completed his graduation from Veterinary College in Nagpur. He had taken admission for Masters, which he could not complete due to social commitments. He has established a large number of gau shalas. One of them at Deolapar (near Nagpur) grabbed the attention of the entire country. It showed that the economy of gau shala is not based on cow milk but on the products derived from urine, dung like panchamrut and ayurvedic medicines,” Mr Misra said.

The V-C added that the RSS chief has written a number of books on these issues and promoted organic farming and conservation of indigenous breeds.

An independent body called Senior Veterinary Association proposed Mr Bhagwat’s name for the D. Litt.

The proposal went to the academic council of the university, the university, the management council of the university and then the governor. “He (Bhagwat) is such a renowned person who has committed his whole life to a social cause. His name got unanimous approval from all the committees. Even a few members from opposition parties supported the proposal,” Mr Misra said.