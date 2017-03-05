 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja took the crucial wicket of Steve Smith. (Photo: AP) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Jadeja strikes again, handscomb departs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Rohtak eve-teasing case: Accused discharged after 2 ys due to lack of evidence

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 5, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Two girls, Arti and Pooja Kumar, from Sonepat had accused the three men of harassing them on a state roadways bus.
College girls beat up an eve teaser with belts in a bus in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI/File)
 College girls beat up an eve teaser with belts in a bus in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A court in Rohtak, Haryana, has discharged three men, who were accused of eve-teasing two girls on a state roadways bus in Rohtak in December 2014, in the absence of evidence to begin proceedings against them.

Two girls, Arti and Pooja Kumar, from Sonepat had accused the three men of harassing them on a state roadways bus. The sisters had shot to fame in December 2014 after a video, showing them beating up the three men, went viral.

According to a report in NDTV, the Haryana Police, which filed the investigation report in the case in 2015, could not find witnesses to corroborate the girls’ account of the incident.

However, a few passengers, who were on the bus when the alleged incident took place, came forward to support the men – Kuldeep, Deepak and Mohit – who have claimed innocence. The polygraph test result also could not prove the girls’ allegations.

Arti and Pooja have expressed their disappointment at the court’s order and are planning to approach the high court against it.

"We were shocked by the court order and disappointed," said Arti Kumar. "But we had problems with the line of Investigation right from the beginning... They kept asking us how many boyfriends we have and questioned our character. Exactly what does that have to do with the case?" she said.

The two college-going sisters had confronted the three men inside a moving bus, with one of the girls even hitting the youths with her belt.

The entire incident, recorded by a passenger on mobile phone, went viral both on television and social media. It showed the two girls using hand and belt to thrash the trio, who appeared to be taken by surprise.

The Haryana government had even decided to reward the two sisters for bravery, but later put the decision on hold after four witnesses claimed that the boys were innocent.

Tags: rohtak eve teasing, harassment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Chautha ceremony of Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty, who passed away on Wednesday, held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars attend Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty's Chautha
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been trying their absolute bests to ensure that they end up pulling off another blockbuster. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania all guns blazing!
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at day two of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Khidkiyaan: Radhika, Richa, Rajkummar, others dicusss theatre and more
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and Karisma Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend grabbed spotlight as they were seen exiting a bash thrown by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sara, Karisma's rumoured boyfriend grab attention at Saif-Kareena's bash
Estranged couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan were seen together along with the latter's family for a bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz Khan joins Malaika Arora Khan and her family for a bash
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday and looked their fashionable best. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi, Kangana, others impress the fashion police
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli in splits after Ishant Sharma mocks Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma mocked the Australian captain Steve Smith by making faces at him. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Karan's 'children' Varun, Sid and Alia congratulate him on the birth of his twins

Karan had launched the three in his directorial, 'Student of the Year'.
 

Video: R Ashwin removes David Warner with a magical delivery

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a magical delivery in the first session of the second day to dismiss Australian opener David Warner. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

‘Negative’ Virat Kohli affecting India and other batsmen: Mark Waugh

Mark Waugh said that Virat Kohli’s negative approach has rubbed off on his teammates. (Photo: AP)
 

Five-layer security put in place for PSL final in Lahore

A five-layer security will be looking after the two domestic teams, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, which will also feature four foreign cricketers each. (Photo: AP)
 

Science proves it: People pee in the pool

PhD student Lindsay Blackstock (left) and her supervisor, Xing-Fang Li, found telltale signs of urine in public swimming pools by looking for traces of artificial sweetener. (Image: University of Alberta)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 4 children injured in explosion in Sopore

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

3 RSS, 1 BJP workers attacked in Kozhikide, CPM worker arrested

(Representational image)

BSP candidate from Ayodhya booked for alleged rape, cries conspiracy

(Representational image)

US-based Indian techie gives 'talaq' to wife in Hyderabad via WhatsApp

(Representational image)

J&K: Policeman, 2 militants, including a Pakistani, killed in encounter in Tral

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham