Rohtak eve-teasing case: Accused discharged after 2 ys due to lack of evidence

New Delhi: A court in Rohtak, Haryana, has discharged three men, who were accused of eve-teasing two girls on a state roadways bus in Rohtak in December 2014, in the absence of evidence to begin proceedings against them.

Two girls, Arti and Pooja Kumar, from Sonepat had accused the three men of harassing them on a state roadways bus. The sisters had shot to fame in December 2014 after a video, showing them beating up the three men, went viral.

According to a report in NDTV, the Haryana Police, which filed the investigation report in the case in 2015, could not find witnesses to corroborate the girls’ account of the incident.

However, a few passengers, who were on the bus when the alleged incident took place, came forward to support the men – Kuldeep, Deepak and Mohit – who have claimed innocence. The polygraph test result also could not prove the girls’ allegations.

Arti and Pooja have expressed their disappointment at the court’s order and are planning to approach the high court against it.

"We were shocked by the court order and disappointed," said Arti Kumar. "But we had problems with the line of Investigation right from the beginning... They kept asking us how many boyfriends we have and questioned our character. Exactly what does that have to do with the case?" she said.

The two college-going sisters had confronted the three men inside a moving bus, with one of the girls even hitting the youths with her belt.

The entire incident, recorded by a passenger on mobile phone, went viral both on television and social media. It showed the two girls using hand and belt to thrash the trio, who appeared to be taken by surprise.

The Haryana government had even decided to reward the two sisters for bravery, but later put the decision on hold after four witnesses claimed that the boys were innocent.