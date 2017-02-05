Nation, Current Affairs

BJP, Congress and AAP's fate sealed; high voting turnout in Goa, Punjab

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Feb 5, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal confident of returning to power despite odds.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his mother show indelible ink marked on their fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Jalandhar, Punjab on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his mother show indelible ink marked on their fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Jalandhar, Punjab on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhli: With the fate of the BJP, Congress and AAP sealed in EVMs after a high voter turnout in Goa and Punjab on Saturday evening, Punjab’s deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal seemed relaxed. Standing among his miniature horses, he talked with journalists about the exotic breed and how AAP had “fielded candidates with Khalistani links”.

He also showed off his Marwari horses, another rare breed, for the benefit of the cameras. At a time when opinion polls and political pundits are predicting “complete wipeout” of SAD-BJP combine, Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was confident of returning to power for the “third time”.

Compared to 78.06 per cent turnout in 2012 Assembly polls in Punjab, the state on Saturday recorded 75 per cent polling. If the ground reports and electoral predictions are to be believed, the tide is against the ruling coalition. In Punjab, the fight is apparently between Congress and AAP.

InfographicInfographic

Goa, on the other hand, outdid its 2012 record with an 83 per cent voter turnout. Generally, a high turnout is considered to be a vote against the incumbent. The BJP is in power in Goa. In 2012, Goa polled 81 per cent and the BJP defeated the Congress to come to power. In

Punjab, a high turnout of 78 per cent in 2012 favoured the ruling SAD-BJP combine. Reeling under charges of corruption, drug menace and the SYL canal controversy, the ruling combo seems to be on sticky wicket this time.

InfographicInfographic

Winning Punjab is crucial for the Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi led Congress which has been reduced to the role of a minor player in virtually all politically important states.

In Punjab, the Congress has the best shot. A defeat in Punjab could bury the party deeper. But AAP is the new Akali in Punjab. From raking up anti-Sikh riots, desecration of Guru Granth Sahib to allegedly mingling with former terrorists, AAP has been walking the Akali line. If AAP wins Punjab, Mr Kejriwal could emerge as a major player among the anti-BJP and anti-Congress forces during the 2019 general elections.

Tags: sukhbir singh badal, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Goa, Punjab will create history today: Kejriwal

Faced with a triangular contest with Congress and the ruling SAD-BJP combine, Aam Aadmi Party is fancying its chances in Punjab.
04 Feb 2017 11:42 AM
One of the model 'pink booths' in Goa (Photo: ANI)

Goa polls: First-time women voters get teddy bear for voting

The initiative has already received mixed response, with a few slamming it as ‘sexist’.
04 Feb 2017 5:38 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Katrina turns hairstylist on Jagga Jasoos sets, gives Anurag Basu a haircut

Screengrabs from the video posted by Anurag Basu on Twitter.
 

Exclusive: Tabu visiting Dutt biopic set to check on her character's portrayal?

Along with Tabu, several other actresses linked to Sanjay Dutt could be portrayed in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives wicketkeeping tips to students at Virender Sehwag’s school

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was a special guest at the Sehwag International School, was seen giving batting and wicketkeeping tips to some of the students there. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Sonam makes first public appearance with alleged beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand at India Art Fair 2017
 

Harbhajan Singh implores Karnataka govt to save the tiger

Harbhajan had previously praised the Karnataka government for conserving tigers in the state. (Photo: AFP)
 

China: Nightmare ensues as teenager thrown off joyride, dies

Screenshot from video shows one of the onlookers trying to revive her. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BIFFES: Enthusiasts scramble for passes, long queues before theatres

Renowned filmmaker M.S. Sathyu Bengaluru International Film Festival on Saturday

Silk Board Metro link set to face financial hurdle

BMRCL plans to raise funds by leasing properties close to the route and has sought amendment of zonal regulations.

DC impact: UIDAI crackdown on firms misusing Aadhaar data

The UIDAI has also initiated action against 26 firms for using Aadhaar data.

Army’s food supply outdated, wasteful, says report

“As such distribution through ASC has largely become operationally and economically dysfunctional,” says the report.

None helped my bro Anwar as he lay dying’: Anwar Ali's brother

Anwar Ali
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham