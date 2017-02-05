Govt may take step to ban triple talaq after UP polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ghaziabad: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said the government may take a major step to ban triple talaq after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Ghaziabad on Saturday, he said the tradition denies respect for women and it needs to be banned.

"The government may take a major step to ban triple talaq after the UP Assembly polls," the Union Law Minister said.

The central government is committed to end the "evil social practice", he said, adding that it will raise the issue in Supreme Court on three points.

Prasad said this issue is not related to religion but involves respect and dignity of women. The government respects faith but worship and social evil cannot coexist, he added.

"We are the only party which respects women. Neither do other parties offer a good place to women nor do they respect them," Prasad said.

The minister attacked Bahujan Samaj Party, saying it should rise above caste politics and respect women.