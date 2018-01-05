search on deccanchronicle.com
Triple talaq: Narendra Modi to take ordinance route

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published Jan 5, 2018, 3:07 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 3:07 am IST
Ordinance will be valid for six months from date of promulgation.
 It is unlikely that the Rajya Sabha would take up a discussion and vote on the Bill on Friday, which is a non-official day. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: With the Rajya Sabha in uproar for the third day running over the Bill that bars instant Triple Talaq, and the opposition refusing to back down from sending it to a select committee which could mean it will be held in abeyance till the next budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to push the legislation through by issuing an Ordinance instead, sources said. The Ordinance will be valid for six months from the date of promulgation. 

It is unlikely that the Rajya Sabha would take up a discussion and vote on the Bill on Friday, which is a non-official day. Both Houses of Parliament will adjourn sine die at the end of business on Friday. Following this, the government will seek the prorogation of the session to facilitate the issue of the Ordinance.

 

“Since the Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill and it is under consideration in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister will take Ordinance route and make the legislation effective,” a high level source said. When Parliament reconvenes at the end of January for the Budget Session, the government need to place the copy of the Ordinance before both the Houses. It is not obligatory for the government to get a Bill approved to replace the Ordinance in the same session.

Numbers in RS crucial for Bill  
According to key sources, there are three options before the government. Reissue the Ordinance after six months, after it lapses; Convince the President to summon a joint sitting of both Houses to adopt the Bill to replace the Ordinance; The Rajya Sabha will have biennial elections to fill 68 vacancies in three months. 

Reports suggest the NDA will get a majority in the Upper House. Once the NDA gets the numbers in its favour, it will be easier to get the Rajya Sabha nod for the Bill. 

Sources said that while looking into all the three options the Prime Mini-ster is intent on taking the Ordinance route.

